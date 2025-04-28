The Last of Us Season 2: Who Are the Seraphites?

This article contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 and The Last of Us Part II

Episode 3 of The Last of Us season 2 has introduced viewers to yet another faction in this world, providing a look ahead at what kinds of people call post-apocalyptic Seattle home. We know that Seattle is the base for the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), the militia group that Abby and her crew joined after the Fireflies, but there’s another group we meet in this episode that play a large role in The Last of Us Part II – the Seraphites.

While they aren’t technically referred to by name yet in this episode, those who are familiar with the game’s story will recognize the whistling, robed group on the run as Seraphites. In the game, the Seraphites are a religious cult that have taken root in Seattle and are constantly at war with the WLF. Seraphites have renounced old world technology, choosing instead to live off the land and use more primitive weapons like hammers, axes, and bows and arrows.

The Seraphites worship the Prophet, a yet-to-be-named woman who is rumored to have had a vision in the early days of the Cordyceps infection. In her vision, she became inspired to lead a more egalitarian life, living off the land and detaching themselves from mortal pleasures, like technology. The Prophet believed that the Cordyceps infection was a punishment for humanity’s sins and that this new post-apocalyptic world was a chance to start anew. The Prophet is also rumored to have been a fierce fighter who was able to protect the community from attacks by infected.