The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Review: There’s Something in the Air

When we get back to the theater that Ellie and Dina have taken shelter in, the two are preparing to make the trek toward the hospital. Dina listens in to the W.L.F radio that they stole to try and triangulate the best path that would avoid their patrols. She notices that they talk so freely on the radio that they must not be worried about the Seraphites listening in, deducing that the Seraphites are likely similar to the Amish in their shunning of modern technology.

Meanwhile, Ellie has restored power to the theater and done some exploring. She finds yet another guitar in well-enough condition to play, and starts to strum and sing the song “Future Days” by Pearl Jam, only getting through the first line “If I ever were to lose you” before stopping and putting down the guitar, as though the song triggered a painful memory she’s not ready to confront. In The Last of Us Part II, this is essentially her and Joel’s song. It connects them throughout the story in moments like this as Ellie struggles with losing him and reflects on their complicated relationship. Thankfully, Ellie doesn’t have to sit in this feeling for too long as Dina comes through the doors soon after she sets down the guitar, having found a viable path toward the hospital.

The two lovebirds set off toward a seemingly abandoned factory that turns out way too good to be true. Along the way, Dina and Ellie manage to avoid the W.L.F. patrols, but come across another violent display of bodies – this time it’s Seraphites murdered by the W.L.F. Ellie is visibly nervous, checking in with Dina to make sure that she’s okay to continue on the mission. It’s not that she doesn’t trust Dina, but her pregnancy and the future they’re now planning together does complicate Ellie’s once straightforward plan for revenge.

Dina gets serious, a darkness clouding her usual bright and sunny disposition as she tells Ellie about her first kill. She was eight and snuck outside to play despite her mom’s rules against it. When she got back home, her mother and sister were dead and the raider who did it was still standing over them. So she shot him and set off on her own, eventually making it to Jackson. She tells Ellie that she’ll stay with her if she wants, and she’ll go back to the theater if she wants, but if she dies, it’s on her, not on Ellie. Even Ellie is surprised by this revelation, seeing Dina’s resilience in a new light and admiring her for it. She agrees to keep going, and the two finally make it to the factory.

Dina and Ellie knew they would come across infected here. Why else would it be so unguarded by the W.L.F.? But what they soon come to realize is that this place is not just home to ‘normal’ infected – it’s become home to a group of stalkers, like the infected Ellie fought in the grocery store back in Jackson. It’s not long before they’re overwhelmed, and they may have been goners if not for a surprise heroic swoop-in by none other than Jesse (Young Mazino). It turns out that he and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) set off toward Seattle the day after Dina and Ellie left, not wanting to lose them too.

The three flee the factory only to find themselves in Seraphite territory. They watch as a Wolf is ceremoniously disemboweled, and do their best to avoid the same fate. In the chaos, Ellie finds herself separated from Jesse and Dina and decides to go to the hospital on her own. Once there, she confronts Nora (Tati Gabrielle), who admits that Joel deserved what he got. A chase ensues that inadvertently leads them both to the spore-filled basement levels Sergeant Park and the others are so terrified of.