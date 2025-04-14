The Last of Us Season 2: Who Is Eugene and Does Gail Exist in the Game?

There are a lot of new characters introduced in the season 2 premiere of The Last of Us. We meet Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) and her crew years before in Salt Lake City. There’s Jesse (Young Mazino) and Dina (Isabela Merced), new friends of Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) in Jackson. Many of these characters fans of the games expected to see as we dive into this new chapter of the story, but game players may have noticed another familiar character mentioned by newcomer Gail (Catherine O’Hara) – Eugene.

Who is Eugene?

We unfortunately never meet Eugene in The Last of Us Part II. We only get to know him through what he leaves behind. At the beginning of the game, Ellie and Dina are on patrol and get caught in a blizzard. They take refuge in an old library and soon find that Eugene had a secret outpost hidden within the basement full of weed plants, bongs, and porn – you know, the apocalypse necessities.

Ellie finds Eugene’s Firefly tag and an old photo of him and Tommy from their days as Fireflies. Eugene had a wife named Claire and the two had a daughter, but it’s not clear if either have survived Eugene or not, as he abandoned them to join the Fireflies. In the game, Eugene was a mentor figure to Dina, teaching her a lot about how to repair electronics, a role that Joel seems to have taken on in the series.

While Ellie and Dina are looking through the library, we learn from them that Eugene died of a stroke. They talk about how rare it is for someone to die of natural causes nowadays and how they hope to maintain their wit and humor as Eugene did.