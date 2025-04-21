The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Features a Heartbreaking Easter Egg

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2.

The Last of Us just delivered one of its most brutal and tear-jerking episodes yet. Those who are familiar with The Last of Us Part II’s story may have seen this big twist coming, but nothing could have prepared us for just how hard it was going to be to experience this scene with Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Kaitlyn Dever giving it their all. If the sequence of events leading to Joel’s death wasn’t haunting and heart-wrenching enough on its own, the episode throws in an easter egg at the end that just twists the broken golf club in deeper.

The song that plays over the end of the episode, as Jackson starts to pull itself back together and Jesse (Young Mazino), Dina (Isabela Merced), and Ellie make the slow trek of dragging Joel’s body back to town, is a cover of Shawn James’ “Through the Valley.” If the voice singing the cover sounds familiar, that’s because Ashley Johnson, the original voice and performance actor for Ellie in The Last of Us Part I and Part II, lent her voice to the song.

Johnson first covered this song for the Playstation Experience 2016 Reveal Trailer for The Last of Us Part II. It was the first official glimpse at the game, and features a look at potential locations before showing Ellie picking up a guitar while bloodied and bruised and playing this song. Joel then steps into the abandoned house she’s playing in and asks “What are you doing, kiddo? You really gonna go through with this?” To which Ellie replies “I’m gonna find and I’m gonna kill every last one of them.”