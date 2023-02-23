The Last of Us Episode 7 Release Time: When to Watch the Next Episode

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode 6.

The Last of Us continues to be a hit series for HBO and HBO Max with millions of people tuning into the post-apocalyptic journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) each week. Based on the video game series of the same name, The Last of Us continues to deliver emotional, character-driven episodes that leave even the most devout fans wondering what will happen next. As agonizing as it may feel to wait for answers in the era of binge watching, we thankfully won’t have to wait too long to see if Joel survives his stab wound or how Ellie copes with his injury.

When Will Episode 7 Be Available to Watch?

Episode 5 of The Last of Us was released a couple of days early on HBO Max, but it doesn’t look like that will happen again for episode 7. In the U.S., The Last of Us episode 7 will be available to stream on HBO Max starting at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday Feb. 26 and will air on HBO at the same time.

In the UK, The Last of Us episode 7 will air at 2 a.m. on Monday Feb. 27 on Sky Atlantic and NOW, with a 9 p.m. repeat that same night.