The Last of Us: Episode 3’s Final Scene Is More Important Than You Think

After Ellie and Joel take the supplies they need, they jump in a car left behind by Bill and drive off into the distance while accompanied by Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time.” If you weren’t already weeping, the final shot of Bill and Frank’s open window is a nod to Naughty Dog. Moving away from the visceral horror you might expect, we don’t see Bill and Frank’s bodies. Instead, there’s an open window, some wilted flowers, and a painting of Bill that’s been painted by Frank. In the games, there’s a recurring motif of windows having an emotive meaning. 2013’s first game featured a window as its loading screen, while the last we see of Ellie in 2020’s The Last of Us Part II has her guitar propped against a window as she walks away.

theres something about the last of us and its sad window motif ,,, pic.twitter.com/aZFJqMZuc7 — tess 🌷 PHIL DAY + TLOU !!! (@nebuIastarlight) January 30, 2023

It’s hard to believe showrunner Craig Mazin can make us cry with just a window, but you might remember the first scene of Sarah in episode 1 included her curtains fluttering in the breeze and the word “peace” spelled in magnets. Episode 3 director Peter Hoar confirmed the window Easter egg, telling Inverse how Mazin originally wanted window shots at the start of every episode. This would’ve been a “gimmick” you could click if watching on HBO Max. “I thought it doesn’t work at the beginning of my episode, because they’re out and about now, they aren’t near a window,” said Hoar. “But at the end of the episode, we are there.”

Instead, the window imagery works twofold as more than just a wink to the source material. Hoar concluded, “I wanted a last moment with Bill and Frank, and I didn’t know how else to do it. But if we pull back through their window, see the flowers that have died, which is also heartbreaking, and one of Frank’s pictures on the wall. I just thought that was our last moment. We’re actually coming back into the world of Frank and Bill for that one last shot because I didn’t want to go.”

It’s a bittersweet ending to the characters, where Bill’s parting letter says he’d been a miserable old man until Frank came into his life as something worth fighting for. His parting words tell Joel to keep Tess safe as his reason to fight, not knowing she’s passed. Instead, Ellie becomes this new reason for Joel to carry on – as a potential cure for the Cordyceps infection. Ironically, Mazin told us that the episode gave us “an opportunity to take a breath,” which is mirrored in the safety of the loading screen being bathed in sunlight and nature finding a way inside without the player worrying an Infected is about to pounce on them.

Fleshing out two minor characters into an 85-minute love story was a bold choice that, ultimately, worked in the show’s favor. Mazin has said that Bill and Frank’s tragic demise will define Ellie and Joel’s relationship moving forward. There are already seeds of their blossoming relationship, and you might spot that Joel is now wearing his “hero shirt” from the game – having borrowed it from Frank. Even though Bill and Frank have shuffled off this mortal coil, The Last of Us episode 3 is up there with The Walking Dead’s infamous “look at the flowers” episode in showing the human side of the undead apocalypse.