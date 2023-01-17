Is The Last of Us Worth Playing on Easy Mode?

It seems safe to say that HBO’s The Last of Us is already a hit. While we’ll see what future weeks bring, millions will likely continue to watch the adaptation. As they do, millions of new fans will also likely wonder if they should finally play the games. Many of those new fans may also soon find themselves asking if The Last of Us‘ “Easy” modes are a good way to play those games.

Honestly, that’s a great question. Most popular adaptations trigger renewed interest in the source material, but the barrier to entry in a video game is a little trickier than it can be for something like a book. If you’re not experienced with video games, you may find that you’re simply not able to get through even the early parts of the adventure. While an “Easy Mode” could theoretically solve those problems, you may also wonder if such a mode eliminates the thrill or joy of that same adventure.

To get right to the point, I can pretty comfortably tell you that The Last of Us is very much worth playing on easier difficulty modes. In fact, some of the game’s easier modes may be the preferred way to play the game for many people. However, you may be surprised to learn that the best Last of Us difficulty mode for you may not be the absolute easiest one available.

Before we get into that, though, here’s a little more you should know about The Last of Us‘ general difficulty as well as the specific difficulty modes the various versions of the game offer. Just keep in mind that we’re limiting this conversation to the first Last of Us game at the moment. We’ll almost certainly get to discuss the sequel yet again by the time we get to the show’s second season.