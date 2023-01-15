The Last of Us Cast: Meet the Actors from HBO’s Video Game Adaptation

Bella Ramsey is Ellie Williams

Ellie Williams is a 14-year-old girl born into a post-apocalyptic world. After discovering that she’s immune to the Cordyceps infection that has claimed so many lives, she decides to join the Fireflies’ efforts to find a cure. Ellie is played by Game of Thrones alum Bella Ramsey, whom you may also recognize from His Dark Materials and Catherine Called Birdy.

Anna Torv is Tess Servopoulos

Tess is Joel’s smuggling partner in Boston, though their relationship runs a lot deeper than that. In the game, their relationship isn’t explicitly defined, but they consistently have each other’s back – which in this world might as well be a declaration of love. Tess is played by Anna Torv, an actor most known for her roles in Fringe and Mindhunter.

Gabriel Luna is Tommy Miller

In the game, Joel’s brother Tommy was with him at the start of the outbreak in Texas. Though it seems like they managed to get out together, something happens in the two decades after that forces them to go separate ways for a time. A former Firefly, Tommy’s knowledge becomes crucial to Joel and Ellie’s journey and forces the brothers to finally reconnect. Tommy is played by Gabriel Luna, who you likely recognize from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Merle Dandridge is Marlene

Reprising her role from the video game, Merle Dandridge once again plays Marlene, the fierce leader of the Boston Fireflies. Marlene is willing to do whatever it takes to fight for humanity, and has had to learn how to make sacrifices for the greater good. Aside from voicing Marlene in The Last of Us video game, Merle Dandridge has also appeared in Station 19 and The Flight Attendant.

Nick Offerman is Bill

Nick Offerman is furthering his foray into more serious roles by playing Bill in The Last of Us. In the games, Bill is a survivalist that Joel and Ellie turn to for help getting across the country. He lives alone when they find him, and seems to prefer it that way, laying explosive traps for anything that dares to come through his town. Offerman has had a lengthy career, including roles in the series Parks and Recreation, Devs, and A League of Their Own.

Murray Bartlett is Frank

In the game, Frank is Bill’s partner, though we only know of him after he got tired of Bill’s strict survivalism and left. In the series, however, it seems as though Frank will be a more important character and we’ll get to see some of his relationship with Bill before things turned sour. Frank is played by Murray Bartlett, who has recently appeared in The White Lotus and Welcome to Chippendales.