Ahsoka Cast: Meet the New and Returning Star Wars Characters

Diana Lee Inosanto is Morgan Elsbeth

First introduced in season 2 of The Mandalorian, Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth is a vindictive and ruthless leader, and one of Thrawn’s trusted allies. She hired Din Djarin to kill Ahsoka on the forest planet Corvus, not realizing that they were working together. Ahsoka not only sought to free the townspeople and planet from her rule, but also wanted to interrogate her for knowledge on her former master’s whereabouts. When she refused to give up any info on Thrawn, Elsbeth was then arrested for being an Imperial sympathizer. Diana Lee Inosanto is once again playing Elsbeth in Ahsoka. Inosanto has also appeared in The Sensei and is most known for her stunt work in movies like Spy and Alita: Battle Angel.

Eman Esfandi is Ezra Bridger

Ezra Bridger is a young Jedi from Lothal who joins the Ghost crew in Rebels. He received most of his Jedi training from the late Kanan Jarrus, but he certainly learned some things from Ahsoka during their few encounters. Using the World Between Worlds, Ezra saved Ahsoka from dying at the hands of her former master on the Sith Planet Malachor before he disappeared with Thrawn and a herd of Purrgil during the Liberation of Lothal. Ezra has been missing since that day, and Sabine and Ahsoka have been searching for him, and Thrawn, as much as they can. Ezra left a message for everyone to say goodbye, and in that message he told Sabine he was “counting on” her to do something, but what that something is has yet to be fully revealed. Ahsoka is the first time Ezra has appeared in live-action, and the young jedi is played by Eman Esfandi, who you may recognize from the movie King Richard.

Yes! Give me Ezra Bridger training Jacen Syndulla to be a jedi by the end of #Ahsoka! pic.twitter.com/R3eh0Gbbpd — trytcx (@trytcx) August 30, 2023

Evan Whitten is Jacen Syndulla

Introduced in the final minutes of the Rebels series finale all the way back in 2018, Jacen is Hera’s son with the late Jedi hero Kanan Jarrus. Surely, Jacen has inherited his father’s Force sensitivity? The character is played in live action by Evan Whitten, who you likely most recently watched opposite Christian Slater in the Netflix chupacabra movie Chupa.

Genevieve O’Reilly is Mon Mothma

Formerly serving as Chandrilla’s senator and a leader of the Rebel Alliance, Mon Mothma is now Chancellor of the New Republic. Though it’s unclear how much of her we’ll see in Ahsoka, it’s nice to know that Genevieve O’Reilly will once again be reprising her role from Andor and Rogue One in some capacity. Aside from playing Mon Mothma, you might recognize O’Reilly from the miniseries The Honorable Woman. She also voices Moira in the popular Overwatch video game series.

Paul Darnell is Marrok

Paul Darnell plays the mysterious masked Inquisitor Marrok. Though he is no longer hunting Jedi for the Empire, Marrok still wields the double-bladed lightsaber of the Inquisitors. Like Baylan and Shin, Marrok has become a mercenary-for-hire and is currently employed by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out “dark deeds.” Darnell is most known for his stunt work, and has worked on projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, The Matrix Resurrections, and Baby Driver.

Hayden Christensen is Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader

Even though Darth Vader dies in Return of the Jedi, Hayden Christensen is still set to make an appearance in Ahsoka. While we’re not sure whether Christensen is set to appear as Anakin, Vader, or both, it’s likely that we could see Clone Wars-era Anakin once again in flashbacks, especially since House of the Dragon’s Savannah Steyn has reportedly been cast as a young Ahsoka. Baylan Skoll also mentions that he knew Anakin during his time as a Jedi, which means that we could potentially see how these two are connected in flashbacks as well. Fans of The Clone Wars and Rebels already know how much Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side affected Ahsoka, so it will be interesting to see how their relationship as Master and Padawan is addressed through Christensen’s appearance. Most people will likely know Christensen from his time playing Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith as well as his brief reprisal of the character in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the actor has also appeared in movies like Shattered Glass, Jumper, and New York, I Love You.