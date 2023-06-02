The Good Omens Season 2 Credits Are An Easter Egg-a-Palooza

WARNING: potential and confirmed minor spoilers for Good Omens season two

A host of new teasers – keeping our interest piqued ahead of season 2 beginning on 28th July – arrived on the anniversary of Good Omens’ original release date, when viewers first fell in love with the adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s apocalyptic 1990 novel of the same name.

The series has earned a hugely loyal and enthusiastic fanbase, in particular thanks to the excellent on-screen chemistry in the love story between Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale and David Tennant as the demon Crowley.

So, brace yourselves, Good Omens fans – this is not a drill: here are the official opening credits for series two: