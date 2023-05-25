The Flash Villain Pitched an Arrowverse Spinoff

It turns out that Cavanagh has actually given the idea of a Reverse-Flash series a lot of thought, going so far as to take the central idea to Greg Berlanti, the producer and creator of The Flash and several other Arrowverse properties.

“I actually pitched Greg this idea one time, around when I was coming up with H.R. [the Earth-19 version of original character Harrison Wells], about the idea of an immortal like the Reverse-Flash, who’s a villain, but who would fall for a civilian and be trying to get back to their Earth. And at first, it doesn’t work, and he’s filled with this turmoil and this rage, and he has to get home. But then suddenly he has a reason to not [want to leave]— then what happens next? Does that lessen his killer instincts? Does he pay the price because those killer instincts are lessened? Does he find love? How does it end? It’s not a bad story!”

The Flash has teased the idea of, if not an outright redemption arc for Thawne, at least a story that explores a softer side of the typically evil character. Season 8 of the show brought back Matt Letscher as a version of the original Reverse-Flash from Legends of Tomorrow, resurrected by Time Wraiths to serve as the protector of a fixed point in time, but stripped of his memories and speedster abilities. That Wells did seem to fall genuinely in love with Dr. Meena Dhawan (the speedster known as Fast Track) and the show at least hinted that a different type of story for his character might be possible. Or, at least it did until Cavanagh’s Reverse-Flash literally burst through his chest and killed him. Welp.

But it’s the potential “pathos” of such a tale that appeals to Cavanagh when it comes to the idea of revisiting his iconic villain in a different sort of series. As viewers, we want to “savor the light” when we can as Cavanagh himself once said, and stories like the one in season 8’s “The Man in the Yellow Tie” play with our desire to believe that even the worst of us aren’t irrevocably lost. Whether that’s true or not in the Reverse-Flash’s case is something such a spin-off would clearly be built to address.

And, according to the actor, now that the story of Barry Allen has come to a conclusion, it’s a perfect time to explore that story.