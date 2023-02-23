The Flash: Inside Chillblaine’s Shocking Decision and the Truth Behind Red Death

“It’s dark. I mean, it’s tremendous fun as an actor, but he will stop at nothing at this point to get Frost back,” Jon Cor, who plays Chillblaine, tells Den of Geek. “So he doesn’t care who he plays or betrays or whether he lies to them or not.”

Given that Chillblaine’s already said he’s willing to let both Caitlin and Khione die to bring Frost back, perhaps his willingness to commit grand larceny in the service of that goal was always going to be a foregone conclusion. But the ease with which he pivots to betraying the people Frost cared the most about is a little surprising. Although, according to Cor, maybe it shouldn’t be.

“One of the things that make him most exciting to play and most interesting to me as an actor is that his love for Frost continues to utterly override and transcend his moral compass,” he says. “There is no good or bad for him or right or wrong, or even what Frost would do or want, there’s just whatever would resurrect her or reunite them. He’s very much in a vulnerable head space and I don’t think he’s thinking straight.”

As the man who plays Chillblaine, Cor sounds more than a bit sympathetic toward the emotional maelstrom his character’s been dealing with. But he is quick to point out that in trying to save the woman he loves, he’s also going against her explicit and obvious wishes in a way that would infuriate her if she were aware of them. After all, Frost’s one goal was to save Caitlin—in what world would she be okay with allowing her sister, or even newcomer Khione, to take her place in death?

“Again, I think sometimes when we think we’re seeing things clearly, we’re really only seeing what we want to see and not what we need to see or what’s actually there,” Cor says. “He thinks [Team Flash] don’t understand. He thinks they’re wrong. And in his mind, the role she plays in his life easily eclipses everything else. He’s thinking, ‘This is my soul mate. How dare you speak for her?’ When, truthfully, the irony is how dare he speak for her? But his self-awareness is something that comes and goes. And we’ll have to see what he does with that.”

After all, Frost herself chose to face off with Deathstorm with full knowledge of what the consequences would most likely be, and by attempting to undo that choice, Mark is quite deliberately undercutting her agency and self-determination in service of his own desires. Even if he probably hasn’t fully realized that yet.