The Pale Blue Eye Captures the Heart of Edgar Allan Poe’s Mystery

One thing we are sure of by the end of the opening interview: detective Augustus Landor is not going to abstain from alcohol for the remainder of the case. Bale doesn’t sneer, or make any overt show of insubordination, but he telegraphs his unregulated intentions clearly. If the most interesting music comes in the spaces between notes, Bale slips an unheard punchline in the middle of a straightforward dramatic delivery.

It’s easy to see why Landor likes Poe so much after their first meeting. The cadet may very well already be able to drink him under the table and knows where to get the best education: barrooms. Melling is an eccentric Cadet Fourth Classman E.A. Poe, occasionally as dark as the future writer he will be, other times completely disarming in his naked enthusiasm for the finer things. Melling’s rapturous reading of the line “ah, books” is as much fun as his recitation of a naughty limerick after downing glass after glass of illegal hooch.

Melling’s interpretation of the young military student hints at the budding literary legend on a precipice. The real-life Poe’s time at West Point has the makings of a feature film in itself. He intentionally got himself kicked out for delinquency of duty. He’d already served in the military, quite reluctantly, and he had things to write. It is no wonder the character of Landor takes to him so easily. Rules and regulations are the enemy, and they are both encamped.

The Pale Blue Eye is a buddy film, and Melling and Bale twist the traditional chemistry of mentorship camaraderie. Landor is the gruff, but reliable detective. He’s jaded, charmless, tactless, harbors grudges against the very institution he has been called in to assist, and has no problem voicing them. Poe and Landor are both outsiders masking a hidden darkness and deep secrets. Landor is a recent widower whose daughter, Mattie (Hadley Robinson), has gone missing. The orphaned Poe talks to his dead mother, and has had words with each of the growing number of casualties on the Academy’s Gothic grounds. Enough words to be a possible suspect. The character-driven design of the arc explores seclusion, disillusionment, corruption, and loss.

This veers the film toward a Poe origin story. Besides being a poet, the writer invented the detective novel genre, but is best known for his overwhelming devotion to tragic heroines. We recognize Lea Marquis (Lucy Boynton) as a stand-in for Annabel Lee, in that kingdom by the sea, or in this case the Hudson, from the very first cough. When she and Edgar speak, the film enters the world of melancholy. This adds dimension to her seemingly perfect and resolutely handsome brother, Artemus Marquis (Harry Lawtey), whose attributes are proudly heralded by their mother, the wife of the medical examiner. Julia Marquis, as played by Gillian Anderson, is an enigma with enough overbite to gnaw into subconscious horrors.

Nothing plays on the dark regions of the imagination as nimbly as conspiratorial deviltry. For this reviewer, the story becomes irresistibly fascinating when the anatomically correct clues point to ritualistic dismemberments, and occult expert Jean-Pepe (Robert Duvall) opens his library. He’s got everything but the book Dean Corso was looking for in The Ninth Gate, and when he tosses a heavy volume of French arcane knowledge at Poe for translation, it is an unexpected treasure. Not merely because of all the terrifying gems to be found in sacred books of profane illumination, but the change in the air. For all the dark matters being discussed, the collective deliveries of each actor in the room are positively gleeful in exploring their morbid fascinations.We have to go along with it, because any story told by the legendary Duvall is one to take seriously.