The Fall of the House of Usher Cast: The Actors Behind Netflix’s Poe Series

Mary McDonnell is Madeline Usher

Madeline Usher is driven, intelligent, and calculating. She loves her brother and family, and is willing to do whatever it takes to keep them safe, but never at the expense of her own goals and ambition. Madeline is played by Mary McDonnell. While this is McDonnell’s first Flanagan project, you will likely recognize her from Battlestar Galactica, Donnie Darko, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and Major Crimes.

Willa Fitzgerald is Young Madeline Usher

Even in her youth, Madeline has always been the smartest of the two siblings, thinking as many steps ahead of those around her as possible. She has never felt limited by her gender or what other people think she should be doing with her life. Madeline has always seen a bright and powerful future for herself, and really wishes her brother would fall in line and see things as she does. Young Madeline is played by Willa Fitzgerald who you may recognize from Scream: The TV Series, Dare Me, Reacher (which she stars in alongside Malcolm Goodwin), and The Goldfinch.

Mark Hamill is Arthur Pym

Arthur Pym is an intimidating lawyer employed by the Usher family. His influence and willingness to push the limits of the law have made the Ushers nearly invincible in the eyes of the public. The “Pym Reaper” is played by Mark Hamill, who most will know as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga. Hamill has also spent his years post-Star Wars doing voice work for TV shows like The Sandman and Invincible and has become one of the most well-known voices for the Joker after voicing the infamous villain in Batman: The Animated Series.

Carla Gugino is Verna

Verna is a mysterious figure from Madeline and Roderick’s past. Her origins can be traced back to a very famous Poe character. Revealing too much about her character gets into spoiler territory, but what we can say is that her appearance coincides with a lot of bizarre events for the Usher clan. Carla Gugino has long been a fixture of Mike Flanagan’s projects, starring in Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. She even has a small cameo as a judge in Midnight Mass. Other movies you may recognize Gugino from are Gunpowder Milkshake, Watchmen, San Andreas, and the original Spy Kids trilogy.

Carl Lumbly is C. Auguste Dupin

Auguste Dupin has made it his life’s goal to take down the “Usher Crime Family” for exploiting their positions of power and misleading the public on the addictive qualities of their best-selling drug. Dupin has a strong sense of justice and has done his best to remain a good man despite his proximity to the Ushers. Dupin is played by Carl Lumbly, who you likely recognize from TV shows like Supergirl, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Alias. Lumbly also appeared in Flanagan’s sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep.

Malcolm Goodwin is Young C. Auguste Dupin

Even as a young investigator, Auguste Dupin has a strong desire to do good and call out corruption when he sees it. After uncovering a conspiracy within Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, Dupin tries to find someone, anyone who will help him take down the company from within – and it’s not too long before he crosses paths with a young Roderick and Madeline Usher. Young Dupin is played by Malcolm Goodwin, who has starred alongside Willa Fitzgerald in Reacher and Rahul Kohli in iZombie. Goodwin has also appeared in the TV series Breakout Kings.