The Diplomat Season 2 Ending Explained: Unpacking the Show’s Biggest Twist Yet

Who Ordered the HMS Courageous Bombing?

The big mystery of The Diplomat thus far has revolved around the bombing of the British warship HMS Courageous. The terrorist attack kicked off the whole show and was the primary reason that Kate Wyler (Russell) was reassigned to London as ambassador in the first place, after all. In the season 1 finale, it certainly looked as though British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) was behind the attack, presumably in an attempt to burnish his poll numbers and hold on to power. And, let’s be honest, most of his behavior during season 2 bore that particular conspiracy theory out—from his decision to have the Russian spy Lenkov killed to his obsessive determination to track down Tory operative Margaret Roylin (Celia Imrie), who helped spearhead the false flag attack in the first place. The man just really comes off as shady, is what I’m saying. (Sorry, Rory Kinnear, it’s just your vibe I guess!)

But, as with so many things in this show, the truth turns out to be much more complicated than it initially appears. Yes, the call was very much coming from inside the house when it came to the bombing of the Courageous—Roylin, along with the late MP Merrit Grove (Simon Chandler) and several other traditionalist hardliners within the U.K. government coordinated the event in an attempt to prevent another vote on Scottish independence. But they didn’t come up with the idea on their own. The suggestion was initially made by U.S. Vice President Penn (Janney). She’s desperate to keep the Scottish nuclear base at Creegan open, as it’s the only place American nuclear submarines can refuel. Were Scotland to choose to leave the U.K., the base would most likely be closed—the Scots hate both nuclear weapons and English overreach—a move which would cost the U.S. a valuable asset and risk putting thousands if not millions of lives in danger.

By giving all of the U.K. a common “enemy” to unite against, the bombing was intended to quell some of the loudest voices agitating for another independence referendum, boost Trowbridge’s popularity by cheerleading nationalist unity, and prevent Northern Ireland and Wales from following in Scotland’s rebellious footsteps. It was also meant to take place when the ship was largely empty so no one would get hurt. That didn’t happen, and it’s to her credit that Penn feels some degree of genuine sorrow over the men who died. (That’s not the same thing as having regrets about doing it in the first place, mind. But it’s not nothing either.)

Because Penn orchestrated all this without telling the U.S. president—technically treason, after all—Kate’s convinced she can’t remain in power, and it’s the final push she needs to admit she’d like to be vice president herself.

Will Kate Get to Be Vice President?

It was revealed Kate Wyler was on the shortlist to take over as Vice President in the Rayburn administration fairly early in The Diplomat’s first season, and many of those closest to her, including both her husband Hal (Sewell) and her right-hand man Stuart (Ato Essandoh), have consistently encouraged her to embrace the idea. But Kate has been largely resistant to their plans, even as it has become increasingly obvious throughout season 2 that she didn’t exactly hate the prospect as much as she might have initially claimed to.

But while the revelation that Grace Penn was behind the idea for the British government to stage an attack on its own people may be the final push that Kate needs to accept the idea that she could be chosen as VP, much of the finale is about her coming to terms with the fact that it’s something she actually wants. She’s spent most of season 2 insisting it’s not, arguing that the prospect of her stepping into the role is about everything from saving global democracy to assuaging Hal’s blatant personal ambition. But while those things can be (and most likely are) true, if she truly didn’t want to be part of all of this, she wouldn’t have been quite so open to being talked into it.