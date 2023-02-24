The Consultant Ending Explained

What is the Significance of Patoff’s Big Toe?

Craig chose a path in juxtaposition to Elaine as the season moved forward. He knew something was very weird about Patoff, and he decided to do something about it despite Patoff’s claims that Craig is weak and not a leader. In an homage to the company’s game, Craig uses a hammer to shatter the glass floor both men walk upon, resulting in Patoff falling through the shards like the game characters. When Patoff falls through, he loses a toe in the mess of party foods down below, presumably cut off by the sharp glass remnants. Craig brings the digit home with him and starts boiling it, something that is simultaneously bizarre and gross for viewers until they see the result: the toe is made of gold under the flesh.

Remember jeweler Frank Florez (Juan Carlos Cantu) from the fifth episode of the series? Florez was the man Craig went to for some help investigating Patoff. It was here where Florez alludes to the fact that Patoff was building something through many requests for body parts molded from gold. Connecting these dots, it looks as if we now have some answers as to why Patoff is a freak: he’s not completely human. Patoff comes back to CompWare to see the results of his heavy lifting all season, pleased with the operation enough to limp out without a right big toe. Humanoids don’t really have a need for all their limbs anyway.

What is the result of Elaine’s elephant PR stunt?

In the seventh episode of the season “Elephant,” Elaine is tasked with letting a live elephant loose throughout downtown Los Angeles in an attempt to promote CompWare’s newest hit smartphone game, “Mr. Sang’s Jungle Odyssey.” We immediately see in the season finale that the animal caused catastrophic damage to certain parts of the city and then tragically passed away once it was captured. Mr. Patoff and the entire workforce at CompWare don’t seem to care all that much because any publicity is better than no publicity, right?

The elephant effectively promoted the video game to garner over 1 million downloads, and the office throws a party in celebration of the achievement. During this office bash, Mr. Patoff is nowhere to be seen until he threatens Elaine’s ex-boyfriend with violence if he doesn’t leave without payment for releasing the elephant. Unfortunately, we never see this character, Patrice (Jake Manley), ever again.

Why Was Patoff Using Craig’s Fiancée, Patti?

One of the big thriller elements of the back half of the season was trying to figure out how Craig’s wife, Patti (Aimee Carrero), was being used by Patoff in the records room of CompWare. The show makes it seem like her fate might turn into something deadly, but the consequences were actually something much more wide scale.

Patoff wants to collect a record of every person who downloads the newly released video game, something he does through Patti. She’s busy in the basement of CompWare typing down all of the personal information of every gamer, a creepy reference to the ways sites like Google and YouTube use cookies to track site users in real life. While Elaine is downstairs figuring out all about Patti’s purpose in the building, Craig is upstairs confronting Patoff once and for all!