The Capture: What DCI Carey Hid in the Picture Frame

Warning: contains spoilers for The Capture season 2 episode 3.

At the end of The Capture season 2 opener, DCI Rachel Carey revealed her real reason for having accepted the job with MI5. Hers wasn’t a case of “Can’t beat them, join them”, as she’d been accused by DS Flynn, but rather ‘join them so that she could beat them’. Carey was no turncoat. She had agreed to work for the intelligence service to secretly gather evidence and expose the practice of Correction, putting an end to the state-assisted fabrication of CCTV footage.

DSU Gemma Garland – the spook in league with CIA agent Frank Napier and Rachel’s ex-boss and former lover Commander Danny Hart – had no choice but to offer Carey a role in MI5. She knew that Rachel had kept a copy of an incriminating video that proved Shaun Emery was innocent of Hannah Roberts’ murder. The video was Carey’s insurance, a threat to hold over the heads of everybody involved in Shaun Emery’s wrongful conviction for Hannah’s murder. That’s what Carey had hidden behind the picture frame at her stepmother’s house… until it was removed in a staged burglary, as she found out from her sister at the end of season two, episode three.

The video had been stored on a memory card, and showed Shaun Emery’s barrister Hannah Roberts sitting on the very bus that Shaun was supposed to have stopped her from boarding. DS Flynn had recovered the bus footage from the depot when he realised that they had only searched footage from the bus that featured on the faked video of Shaun abducting Hannah, which was the preceding one in the timetable. If released, the video would clearly show the truth – that Shaun Emery didn’t kidnap Hannah at the bus stop.