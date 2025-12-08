The Boys Season 5 Trailer Gives Us the Ultimate Supernatural Reunion
The Boys are back in town in the disturbing trailer for the show's final season.
The Boys creator Eric Kripke is fond of bringing back actors from his other hit show, Supernatural. In previous seasons of Prime Video’s violent superhero series, we’ve seen appearances from Supernatural alums Jim Beaver, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and even Jensen Ackles, but Kripke has saved the biggest Supernatural reunion of all for the final season of The Boys by adding Ackles’ co-star and fellow Winchester brother, Jared Padalecki, into the mix.
Ackles and Padalecki haven’t acted alongside each other since Supernatural wrapped in 2020 after 15(!) seasons. In the season 5 trailer for The Boys, we get a little tease of Ackles’ revived Soldier Boy and Padalecki’s secret character, who may play a key role or be killed hilariously within minutes. You just never know with The Boys!
The Boys Season 5 Trailer
When we last left Billy Butcher and the gang in season 4, Homelander had been trying to consolidate control and grasp political power with the help of Sister Sage. This plan inevitably worked, and presidential candidate Robert Singer was framed for Victoria Neuman’s death. Singer wasn’t responsible, of course. Butcher was the one who took her out after being shot full of supe-enhancing drugs.
Martial law was then declared, and everyone started to fall into Homelander’s homicidal grasp. The Boys’ morale was already dire when Butcher revealed he was dying, but it got worse when they were either scattered or captured under Homelander’s new regime.
All this sets up a bloody endgame in Season 5, where The Boys feel they have nothing to lose by trying one last time to rid the world of Homelander and Vought once and for all.
Check out the Season 5 trailer below…
The Boys Season 5 Story
Here’s an official The Boys Season 5 synopsis from Prime Video:
“It’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp.’ Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”
The Boys Season 5 Release Date
The Boys season 5 will begin streaming on Prime Video on April 8.