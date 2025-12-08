The Boys Season 5 Trailer Gives Us the Ultimate Supernatural Reunion

The Boys creator Eric Kripke is fond of bringing back actors from his other hit show, Supernatural. In previous seasons of Prime Video’s violent superhero series, we’ve seen appearances from Supernatural alums Jim Beaver, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and even Jensen Ackles, but Kripke has saved the biggest Supernatural reunion of all for the final season of The Boys by adding Ackles’ co-star and fellow Winchester brother, Jared Padalecki, into the mix.

Ackles and Padalecki haven’t acted alongside each other since Supernatural wrapped in 2020 after 15(!) seasons. In the season 5 trailer for The Boys, we get a little tease of Ackles’ revived Soldier Boy and Padalecki’s secret character, who may play a key role or be killed hilariously within minutes. You just never know with The Boys!

The Boys Season 5 Trailer

When we last left Billy Butcher and the gang in season 4, Homelander had been trying to consolidate control and grasp political power with the help of Sister Sage. This plan inevitably worked, and presidential candidate Robert Singer was framed for Victoria Neuman’s death. Singer wasn’t responsible, of course. Butcher was the one who took her out after being shot full of supe-enhancing drugs.

Martial law was then declared, and everyone started to fall into Homelander’s homicidal grasp. The Boys’ morale was already dire when Butcher revealed he was dying, but it got worse when they were either scattered or captured under Homelander’s new regime.