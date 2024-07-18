The Boys Season 4 Ending Explained: Does Soldier Boy Return?

Homelander’s Millionth Emotional Breakdown

Homelander’s fragile emotional state has deteriorated to the point where the most powerful man on the planet has an emotional breakdown or a good cry in almost every episode of season 4. With Butcher battling for Ryan’s allegiance, Homelander’s ego continues to get hit with fastballs to the skull. He’s been able to hide his anger and resentment towards Ryan for the most part, but after seeing a framed photo his son kept in his backpack of Butcher and Becca (Shantel VanSanten) after a trip to Butcher’s house, Homelander throws a suped-up temper tantrum at Vought Tower.

Homelander threatens Ryan to come to him and remember that he is his father, not Butcher. Ryan’s courageous decision to run away from Homelander and get some air is the catalyst for almost everything that happens in the rest of the episode. Homelander appears on Vought cable news with Vice President-Elect Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and host Firecracker (Valorie Curry) where he decides to drop Neuman’s facade in front of the world, revealing the politician’s identity as a super-powered individual. This is his first step to draw a line between supers and the rest of the planet, and it destroys Neuman’s sense of self and purpose in the process.

The Plot to Take Down President-Elect Robert Singer Takes a Turn

Much of this episode revolves around a new villain’s plan to kill President-Elect Robert Singer (Jim Beaver).* A shapeshifter with the ability to transform into anybody and even take their memories makes Annie (Erin Moriarty) her victim at the end of episode seven, “The Insider.” By getting close to Hughie (Jack Quaid) the shapeshifter can infiltrate the Boys’ and kill Singer when the opportunity imminently presents itself.

*Following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on July 13, Prime Video removed the original title of this episode, “Assassination Run,” and added a disclaimer that reads, in part: “The Boys is a fictitious series that was filmed in 2023, and any scene or plotline similarities to these real-world events are coincidental and unintentional. Amazon, Sony Pictures Television and the producers of The Boys reject, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

The Boys take Singer and a group of Secret Service agents deep underground in an attempt to protect him from the assassin, but Hughie finally puts the pieces together that his girlfriend may be acting a little differently than normal. With the shapeshifter inside of the bunker with the President-Elect, she puts Singer in her crosshairs and begins her attack. Fortunately, the real Annie is able to escape the prison the shapeshifter placed her in, careening in to save the day at the last moment. With Singer safe for the time being, it feels like Hughie and the gang just might still be able to maintain leverage over Homelander in the political sphere.

Hughie and Neuman’s Alliance

With Homelander throwing Neuman under the bus, the Vice President-Elect feels hopeless and doesn’t know who to turn to if not her former co-worker, Hughie. She phones him to come to an agreement in which she’ll help the Boys defeat Homelander so long as they protect her daughter from what’s to come. There’s one member of the group who isn’t in on this plan, though, and you probably wouldn’t be surprised who it is.