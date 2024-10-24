The Most Useless Supe Abilities in The Boys and Gen V
They can't all be flight, invisibility, and invulnerability. Here are the most point pointless superpowers in The Boys and Gen V.
The Boys will end with its upcoming fifth season, but the currently available seasons already include a host of supes with various superpowered abilities. While some powers are useful and would be amazing to have in countless situations, others are rather lackluster.
As a satire of the superhero genre, it’s fitting that The Boys and Gen V showcase the downside of having superpowers, which includes powers that are less than ideal. From glaring flaws to limited uses, these supe abilities are the worst in at least some situations, with some being more of a hindrance than they are helpful. Not everybody is lucky enough to be a Homelander or Soldier Boy.
These are the 10 worst supe abilities in The Boys and Gen V.
10. Webweaver Shoots Webs From (Just Above) His Butt
In season 4, Patrick Whitehall a.k.a. Webweaver helps The Boys gain access to an event at Tek Knight’s mansion inadvertently because he has an invitation, and Hughie uses his suit to infiltrate the event. Webwever’s main power seems to be the ability to shoot webs out of a hole on his lower back above his butt. It’s even worse that he shoots webs uncontrollably when he’s nervous, as seen when Homelander asks him about leaking information. In theory, he could probably use his web ability in a similar way to Spider-Man, but it’s not entirely clear considering he’s not sober during most of his already limited screentime.
9. Dusty’s Slow Aging Is Pointless
A minor character in Gen V who shows up in only about two episodes, Dusty’s power is nice in a general sense, but not exactly useful overall. It seems like his only powers are the standard super hearing all supes have and slow aging. This makes him a great candidate for jobs where maintaining a youthful appearance for as long as possible is helpful, but it doesn’t make him a great supe to have on a team or protecting a city.
8. Gunpowder and Eagle The Archer’s Accuracy Means Nothing Against Other Supes
Gunpowder can hit targets by ricocheting bullets off objects, and Eagle the Archer has great accuracy with a bow and arrows. While it’s useful to have superhuman accuracy with weapons, it’s a terrible power if they’re fighting against other supes, because most supes have a level of resistance against normal weapons. So, Gunpowder and Eagle the Archer could be helpful in situations where they need to fight normal humans, but they have no utility otherwise.
7. Nobody Knows What Hyperion’s “Divine Femininity” Means
Appearing only as an image in season 4 episode 1 while The Seven considers new members, Hyperion’s powers that are mentioned sound pretty interesting, at least the one ability that’s explained. She has fireproof hair, superhuman intuition, and divine femininity. However, the intuition and femininity powers are never expounded upon further, and fireproof hair isn’t that helpful for a supe or human, unless she’s in contact with fire without safety gear regularly for some reason.
6. Dogknott’s Canine Telepathy
Another one of the potential candidates to join The Seven in season 4 episode 1, Dogknott’s abilities overall are rather terrible. He can talk to dogs the same way The Deep talks to fish, which would be interesting, but not exactly applicable in combat. Aside from that, he can apparently track others, has night vision, and he can smell when somebody has cancer. In the end, he might be better suited working as a tracker or at a doctor’s office instead of joining a supe team.
5. Gecko’s Regeneration Makes Him a Lab Rat
Gecko’s regenerative ability goes beyond the regeneration factor of other supes, with the exception of Kimiko, who can regenerate from fatal injuries. Because of his ability, Gecko works as a living test subject for Vought’s labs, and he makes money on the side by letting people pay to cut off parts of his body, which regrow within moments after being removed. Unfortunately, Gecko doesn’t seem to have abilities beyond his regeneration, so he’s not great in a fight unless he’s there to get beat up.
4. The Acid Vomit Supe Is Somehow Not Immune to His Acid Vomit
This supe never gets a name, but he’s on screen for an incredibly short time in only one episode, “The Bloody Doors Off.” After the supes in the Sage Grove facility are freed, one patient spews corrosive vomit. However, this same patient is quickly defeated because he apparently doesn’t have resistance to his own ability, at least not externally. After he’s knocked down and stomped on by Kimiko, the vomit that’s still coming out of his mouth burns his face. With a power that messy, not having full resistance to it makes it pretty awful overall.
3. Firecracker’s Tiny Fireworks
Aside from the rather common enhanced strength and durability, Firecracker’s unique power is creating tiny fireworks when she snaps her fingers. In this case, tiny means about the size of her fingertips, so there aren’t a lot of situations where this ability is useful. It could be a nice tool if Firecracker was in a situation where there were a lot of explosives in the area that she could trigger with her power, but that seems rather unlikely. Luckily for Firecracker, her true power is in her charisma and ability to sell purpose to people, which helps her create a large following of normal humans who support Homelander and oppose Starlight.
2. TNT Twins’ Need to Hold Hands
The TNT Twins show how terrible their explosion ability is at Herogasm in season 3 episode 6. To create an explosion, the twins have to hold hands, meaning that restraining their hands or just separating them is enough to render them useless. Beyond that, if they don’t use their ability in a long time, it grows weaker, which is seen when they try to attack Soldier Boy as he arrives at Herogasm to get payback for their role in sending him to the Russians. Unsurprisingly, they aren’t a match against Soldier Boy, and their powers at that point are so weak that they didn’t stand a chance.
1. Love Sausage Is Gross
Love Sausage first appears as one of the patients at the Sage Grove Center, being experimented on by Stormfront with help from doctors and Lamplighter. True to the name given to him by Mother’s Milk, Love Sausage has an extreme degree of control over his penis. This lets him use it as a weapon and elongate it, to the point that he nearly strangles Mother’s Milk with it. While he has enhanced strength and durability, he’s not invulnerable, and losing one body part would be enough to leave him without offensive attacks. Also, using his member like a weapon has to result in both a lot of ruined pants and contact with endless germs.