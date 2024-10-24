The Most Useless Supe Abilities in The Boys and Gen V

9. Dusty’s Slow Aging Is Pointless

A minor character in Gen V who shows up in only about two episodes, Dusty’s power is nice in a general sense, but not exactly useful overall. It seems like his only powers are the standard super hearing all supes have and slow aging. This makes him a great candidate for jobs where maintaining a youthful appearance for as long as possible is helpful, but it doesn’t make him a great supe to have on a team or protecting a city.

8. Gunpowder and Eagle The Archer’s Accuracy Means Nothing Against Other Supes

Gunpowder can hit targets by ricocheting bullets off objects, and Eagle the Archer has great accuracy with a bow and arrows. While it’s useful to have superhuman accuracy with weapons, it’s a terrible power if they’re fighting against other supes, because most supes have a level of resistance against normal weapons. So, Gunpowder and Eagle the Archer could be helpful in situations where they need to fight normal humans, but they have no utility otherwise.

7. Nobody Knows What Hyperion’s “Divine Femininity” Means

Appearing only as an image in season 4 episode 1 while The Seven considers new members, Hyperion’s powers that are mentioned sound pretty interesting, at least the one ability that’s explained. She has fireproof hair, superhuman intuition, and divine femininity. However, the intuition and femininity powers are never expounded upon further, and fireproof hair isn’t that helpful for a supe or human, unless she’s in contact with fire without safety gear regularly for some reason.

6. Dogknott’s Canine Telepathy

Another one of the potential candidates to join The Seven in season 4 episode 1, Dogknott’s abilities overall are rather terrible. He can talk to dogs the same way The Deep talks to fish, which would be interesting, but not exactly applicable in combat. Aside from that, he can apparently track others, has night vision, and he can smell when somebody has cancer. In the end, he might be better suited working as a tracker or at a doctor’s office instead of joining a supe team.

5. Gecko’s Regeneration Makes Him a Lab Rat

Gecko’s regenerative ability goes beyond the regeneration factor of other supes, with the exception of Kimiko, who can regenerate from fatal injuries. Because of his ability, Gecko works as a living test subject for Vought’s labs, and he makes money on the side by letting people pay to cut off parts of his body, which regrow within moments after being removed. Unfortunately, Gecko doesn’t seem to have abilities beyond his regeneration, so he’s not great in a fight unless he’s there to get beat up.

4. The Acid Vomit Supe Is Somehow Not Immune to His Acid Vomit

This supe never gets a name, but he’s on screen for an incredibly short time in only one episode, “The Bloody Doors Off.” After the supes in the Sage Grove facility are freed, one patient spews corrosive vomit. However, this same patient is quickly defeated because he apparently doesn’t have resistance to his own ability, at least not externally. After he’s knocked down and stomped on by Kimiko, the vomit that’s still coming out of his mouth burns his face. With a power that messy, not having full resistance to it makes it pretty awful overall.