The Boys Spinoff Likely Dead at Prime Video

Animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical may have been a delightful detour into the chaotic, satirical world of Vought International, but Amazon doesn’t seem very keen on exploring it further.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, co-creator Eric Kripke revealed that a second season is unlikely. “I don’t think there’s going to be a season 2 of Diabolical.” Kripke stated. “It’s not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren’t there to justify a second season, sadly.” He went on to indicate that both he and showrunner Simon Racioppa were eager to make more Diabolical, but a renewal probably won’t happen.

Premiering in March 2022, the series featured eight standalone episodes, each with its own unique animation style and tone. Contributions from creatives like Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, and even Garth Ennis, the co-creator of the original The Boys comic, led to a typically irreverent spin on The Boys extended universe.

However, its bevy of talent and a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes didn’t give Diabolical enough of a boost in terms of viewing figures. Amazon was initially hopeful that a second season would materialize, but that hope has faded in the years since its debut.