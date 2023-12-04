The Boys Season 4 Trailer Sets Up A Major Character Return … Sort Of

Black Noir isn’t the only supe making a surprise reappearance in The Boys season 4.

The first official trailer for the upcoming season reveals not only Black Noir alive and well in The Seven after his death the end of season 3, but also someone who looks a lot like Queen Maeve. We know that Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is still alive, albeit totally powerless, after fighting Soldier Boy. She used the fight to fake her death so she could escape Vought once and for all. To them and the rest of the world, Queen Maeve is dead.

So who is the lookalike in the season 4 trailer? While there hasn’t been confirmation of this new Maeve’s role, it doesn’t seem like she’s a replacement for Maeve in The Seven like Black Noir’s is. Her outfit is more bejeweled than practical (though that hasn’t stopped Vought before), and she appears to be performing on a stage of some sort.

Queen Maeve? pic.twitter.com/oEF5VmPR2W — best of the boys (@archivetheboys) December 2, 2023

This Maeve doesn’t appear to be a replacement, but rather the star of Vought’s take on Rogers: the Musical. This fictional musical was created for the Disney+ series Hawkeye as an in-world tribute to Steve Rogers and the life he lived as Captain America. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) even takes his kids to see the show on Broadway during the holidays. There have since been performances of the musical at Disney theme parks in the real-world as fans celebrate the legacy of the character that Chris Evans brought to life.