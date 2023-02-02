The Blacklist Season 10 Will Be the End of a TV Era

I'm so happy James got his wish! It HAS been so wonderful. You guys are my favorite part of Twitter!❤️ — Karina Arroyave (@MoonchildK2) February 1, 2023

Last season The Blacklist reached 29.1 million viewers on NBC and more than doubled its 18-49 demo and total viewers in L+35 vs. same day. Streaming services onboard new The Blacklist enthusiasts everyday and the show has been enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide in 195 countries and 214 territories.

Fans are gearing up for season 10’s newest member of the cast: Siya Malik (Anya Banerjee). Siya is the daughter of Agent Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra), an original season one member of the team tasked with oversight of Red’s FBI collaboration to bring down criminals, name by name, on his blacklist.

Like many employees with a disgruntling future, Agent Siya Malik is charged with the work of two people. She is one person filling a two-person-sized hole on The Blacklist cast. Agents Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison) and Alina Park (Laura Sohn) both left the FBI for other life-giving pursuits at the end of season nine. Not only will the newest Agent Malik have big shoes to fill, but she will also have to traverse the treacherous waters that beat against the hull of all those in the boat with the self-proclaimed Ahab: Raymond Reddington.

The genius of Red as both sinner and saint creates a character that is certainly akin to a normal human being, though larger-than-life. But that doesn’t mean Red’s endgame is larger-than-life as well. His endgame may be a reward that is utterly and undeniably just normal.

Certainly, one of the greatest desires of those fans in a long-term relationship with The Blacklist is a happy ending for Raymond “Red” Reddington, and the newly released NBC promo poster almost promises exactly that.

At the same time, The Blacklist is keeping everyone on a razor’s edge with a presumably new season ten quote from the criminal mastermind himself that ran in NBC’s new promo trailer: “There’s an ending waiting for all of us.”