The Best Dennis Reynolds Meltdowns on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

But Dennis doesn’t just do it for the money. As an attention freak, he embraces the flow of gay people bombarding him with compliments for being a “pretty boy.” And he doesn’t stop there. He also doubles down by wearing the gayest outfits while acting flamboyant and frisky behind the bar. Of course, in the end, his fake behavior bites him in the ass as the rest of the gang sets him up with a prank that immediately changes his mind about operating a gay bar.

The Implication

Season 6 Episode 3

Some fans of the show think that “the implication” in “The Gang Buys a Boat” episode hasn’t aged well due to its crude distastefulness. But the truth is, IASIP always had a knack for overstepping boundaries and going extremely dark with its humor. Dennis and Mac’s (Rob McElhenney) conversation, as they shop for things for their new boat, is a prominent example.

Dennis tries to explain why picking up girls and having sex with them on a boat in the middle of the ocean have an inherent implication — which is that they can’t run or say no. Howerton’s delivery is creepy as hell despite acting casual, and Mac’s frightened reaction to his train of thought is so genuine and innocent that it makes the scene even more bonkers and hilarious.

Dennis Meets TV Reporter Jackie Denardo

Season 7 Episode 6

There aren’t many women who can shake Dennis’s rock-solid ego when it comes to flirting. The attractive reporter, Jackie Denardo (Jessica Collins), however, is one of the most memorable of them. As the gang tries to prepare for an upcoming storm, Dennis finally meets his crush in a department store. His nervousness and complete loss of self-esteem while wonkily following Denardo around to speak with her is simply brilliant.