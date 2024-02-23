Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Intro Is a Major Downgrade (With One Exception)

When Netflix announced that it would be adapting Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action remake, one of the obvious questions facing it was whether it would preserve that beloved opening. Now we know the answer to that is … sort of.

Since Netflix encourages binge-watching by releasing every episode of its series at once, there isn’t much of a need for a refresher before each episode. And even if there were, the streamer would probably give you the option to skip it with the vile “Skip Intro” button. Thankfully, however, the first episode of Netflix’s Avatar does feature something akin to the cartoon’s opening explainer. Roughly five minutes into episode 1 “Aang” the show launches into an extended title sequence that fulfills many of the expository needs of the animation’s intro.

The full text from the intro reads:

“Water. Earth. Fire. Air. For millennia the four nations have lived in harmony. A peace made possible by the Avatar – the one person with the ability to master all four elements and protect the delicate balance between nations. When one Avatar dies, their spirit is reborn into a new body in an eternal cycle. Since the death of the last Avatar, the new incarnation has yet to emerge. And so Fire Lord Sozin, the ruthless leader of the Fire Nation believes this is his moment to launch a merciless campaign to conquer the world. His first step is to eliminate the one person who can stand in his way: the next master of all four elements, an Airbender who may not be ready for the responsibility of becoming the Avatar.”

There are some notable differences from the original here. For starters, Katara is not the narrator but the former Avatar Kyoshi per Netflix’s closed captions. While Kyoshi is great (and played quite effectively later on in the series by Yvonne Chapman) opting for a more objective observer of the story rather than the highly-involved Katara robs the narration of some warmth. Additionally, the imagery presented here, while visually impressive, is also cold. A smiling Aang rolling around on his conjured bouncy cloud is sorely missed.

The biggest issue with the new Avatar: The Last Airbender intro though is that it appears only once. Netflix is probably correct in assuming that many of its viewers are watching the series as a binge. But that’s no reason to rob them of a little treat to begin each installment. The original Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s opening isn’t remembered solely because of its creativity, it’s remembered because of its relentless repetition. Whether watching weekly or breezing through three seasons worth of episodes at once, Avatar fans got to experience the show’s introduction over and over and over again.