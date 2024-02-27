How Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Ending Sets Up Season 2

Gyatso is then burned alive. It’s a cruel and effective demonstration of what Aang will have to face when the comet returns. This is finally brought to the forefront at the very end of the season in episode 8, “Legends.” Fire Lord Ozai’s informed about the Fire Nation’s defeat against the Northern Water Tribe but, in a direct parallel to the start of the season, he reveals that they were never his true target. Fire Lord Sozin had tricked the Earthbenders into thinking they were his main target while he went after the Air Nomads and now Ozai is using his attack on the Water Tribe to conceal an invasion of the Earth Nation.

This neatly sets up what will most likely be the main narrative thrust of season 2 of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. Only Ba Sing Se, capital of the Earth Nation, stands in their way and thus Aang and the rest will need to travel there. Azula, daughter of Ozai, leads the Fire Nation attack, which will put her at the forefront of the conflict.

But the real cliffhanger is given to us in the final scene of the episode, where one of Ozai’s Great Sage’s reveals a model of the world to demonstrate he’s been able to better understand, “celestial motion.” He can predict that Sozin’s Comet will return. Ozai asks when but the Great Sage can only respond, “soon.”

The lack of a concrete time of return for the comet was previously addressed in an interview given by showrunner Albert Kim to Entertainment Weekly, which we’ve analyzed. Kim stated that they couldn’t introduce Sozin’s Comet in the same way as the original series because of the need to accommodate time that would pass in the real world between the first and possible second season. Unlike in animation, the live-action show can’t control the inevitable aging of their young lead actors, so it makes sense they’d keep the time table of Sozin’s Comet vague for now.

The Comet isn’t off the table though. While we doubt Sozin’s Comet will make a massive appearance in the second season, it’ll be a looming threat that will hopefully drive Aang forward in his task of mastering all four elements and saving the world.