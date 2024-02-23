What Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 4 Would Have Been

With the arrival of Netflix live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, interest has been reignited in the original animated series. While the series is often hailed a near sacred classic, there’s always a big “what if” among fans. What if there had been more? The original show did end with some loose threads after all. What would it have been like if Avatar had continued into a fourth season, one which would have likely been themed around the element of Air.



In April 2019, fans got a small peek into what could have been when former head writer of ATLA, Aaron Ehasz, sent shockwaves through the fan community. He revealed on his personal Twitter that at one point a fourth season of the series was briefly considered.

The major plot point Ehasz discussed was the character of Azula, the ruthless and power-hungry sister and enemy of Zuko. The show’s original ending left her in chains after she’d been overpowered by Zuko and Katara. Her mind shattered, the once powerful woman having a complete mental breakdown.

Ehasz’s plans for the fourth season would have involved Azula being given a redemption arc. In her deepest and darkest moment she would have turned to Zuko for help, paralleling his own journey out of darkness with the help of Uncle Iroh. He also said that one of the reasons season 4 didn’t happen was that ATLA creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were focusing on The Last Airbender film directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 we sat down with Ehasz to get further details about this fabled fourth season and he shared some exclusive insights into where it would have gone. Ehasz was keen to clarify right from the jump he didn’t want to sound like he was second-guessing DiMartino and Konietzko’s creative choices. It was simply that, towards the end of season three, he had been asked to think about what a fourth season would have been like.