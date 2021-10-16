How Batman: Caped Crusader Serves as a Spiritual Prequel to The Animated Series

“We’ve reconfigured some of the roles some of the characters have. We’re starting before Batman has earned their trust and they’ve earned Batman’s trust,” Tucker said. “We don’t know that Commissioner Gordon will be Batman’s ally. The journey of the show is to see how they eventually grow together and learn to trust or not. Nothing is assumed in this series as far as what we’re used to seeing in the world of Batman.”

Setting Caped Crusader so early in the Dark Knight’s career also means that we’ll see him fighting crime without all of the high-tech toys that have become a staple of the character. While Batarangs and the Bat-grapple are so essential to the character that they’ll like show up from day one, Tucker teases that you’ll see Batman’s arsenal evolve and grow over time.

“As he develops as a character, we’ll start introducing those gadgets, and the audience can see how he developed the Batmobile using different prototypes,” Tucker explained. “Part of the fun of this series is that we’re finding him discovering these things that [in] most other Batman series they already were there.”

Timm said that reviving the style of BTAS in a way that also went in a different direction “gives us the opportunity to say, ‘Okay, the versions of Joker and Catwoman and Penguin, those versions we did on BTAS were really great and iconic but there’s lots of different ways we can take those characters that we hope will be just as iconic and just as powerful.” He also promised that “the way we deal with the characters is going to be quite a bit more modern in terms of inclusivity and representation,” which is very exciting as it will undoubtedly provide cool ways to refresh classic characters and tell new types of stories with them.

But while Caped Crusader will explore aspects of Batman’s early career that weren’t present in BTAS, Timm also stressed that the show is really striving to recapture the feeling of the ’90s show, down to the art style, which is “definitely heavy on the German expressionism slash film noir kind of styling set in a timeless ’40s world.”

Indeed, part of the reason BTAS has such a strong presence and identity to this day is the timeless quality of its setting, which floats somewhere between 40s era Art Deco but with modern flourishes. For Caped Crusader, Timm said that the team is “going to lean into [the 40s] even more in terms of authentic clothes and hairstyles and hats and vehicles and architecture,” which makes sense since taking a more retro approach will allow Batman’s early career on the show to have its own unique sense of place.