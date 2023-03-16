Tragically Underrated ’90s Cartoon Is Finally Getting the Video Game It Deserves

In the early days of home console and arcade gaming, many studios developed titles based on movies and TV shows. Actually, they tried to develop titles based on pretty much any movie and TV show s they could find. While this trend eventually faded away, Retroware is trying to rekindle the licensed game boom with an unlikely hero.

Recently, Retroware announced it is bringing back the underrated Toxic Crusaders cartoon as a beat ’em-up title. Never heard of Retroware? Well, the company published the Angry Video Game Nerd games, which should probably tell you all you need to know about the organization and its style.

But back to the Toxic Crusaders. Going by the trailer, the Toxic Crusaders game will play similarly to the recent (and bodacious) retro beat ’em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. And that is a huge compliment. The Toxic Crusaders’ Steam page promises seven playable characters ripped from the cartoon, all brought to life by noxiously neon (in a good way) pixel art, as well as four-player co-op action and voice acting. However, instead of recruiting the original cartoon’s cast, the developers hired the voices of TeamFourStar (as in the actors behind Dragon Ball Abridged and the best voice options in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2).

For those who never heard of Toxic Crusaders, it was a 13-episode cartoon based on the black comedy superhero film The Toxic Avenger. This source material is an R-rated splatter film classic produced by Troma Entertainment that stars nerdy janitor, Melvin. At least, he is a nerdy janitor until he falls into a vat of chemicals thanks to a bunch of bullies. These chemicals mutate Melvin into a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength. Most of the film’s narrative revolves around Melvin killing gang members, drug dealers, and the aforementioned bullies in a gruesome fashion. If Melvin weren’t the hero of the film, his rampage would make for a nice slasher villain’s resume. The Toxic Avenger is crass, gorey, and completely unapologetic, which is probably why so many people love the movie.