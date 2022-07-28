Rick and Morty Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and News

Rick and Morty season 6 was never in doubt. In fact, it’s going to be awhile before another season of Rick and Morty is in doubt again.

Following season 3 of the beloved animated series, Adult Swim and Rick and Morty co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland reached a deal that ordered a whopping 70 more episodes! Twenty of those episodes came to pass in seasons 4 and 5 and the next batch is set to arrive soon when season 6 premieres this fall.

Just because Rick and Morty season 6 was inevitable, however, doesn’t mean that its network isn’t interested in hyping up the announcement. Adult Swim revealed the Rick and Morty season 6 release date to press with an accompanying gushing statement from network president Michael Ouweleen.

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of Rick and Morty. More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon,” Ouweleen said. “As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.”