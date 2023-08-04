Terry Pratchett “Would Have Been 100% Open” to Diversity in Good Omens

More than just a lovely moment, it’s confirmation that Terry Pratchett gave his blessing to adaptations of his work that reflected changing social contexts, and was happy to embrace more diverse casts of characters as time moved on.

“Terry, I’m sure would’ve been 100% open to these things”, Wilkins assured Den of Geek. And despite what some corners of the internet would have you think, he’s not alone in that.

Adapting 20th Century Books for 21st Century Audiences

Over the past few years, we have seen the release of several TV adaptations of books written in the 20th century that increased the diversity of the story’s cast. Some characters have been played by actors of a different skin colour, some characters have been gender-flipped, and there’s been an increase in representation for non-heteronormative relationships.

And because the Internet is what it is, there have also been many reactions to this, some of them negative. This has been a particular problem for The Rings of Power, because JRR Tolkien has passed away and an awful lot of people seem to think they know what he would have wanted in adaptations of his work. Given Tolkien’s vehemently anti-Nazi stance and his extreme willingness to change things when he needed to (we have said it before and we will say it again: he changed the story of Bilbo and Gollum’s riddle-game in The Hobbit after it had already been published to make it fit better with The Lord of the Rings), we do not think Tolkien, had he lived into the 21st century, would have objected to the inclusion of people of colour or an increase in female characters in adaptations of his work. But because he is not here, it has been left to the showrunners, actors, and allies – including Neil Gaiman – to defend these decisions.

The Sandman and House of the Dragon have faced similar trolling for featuring a diverse cast of characters. Indeed, Gaiman has had to point out repeatedly that some of the characters represented as gay in The Sandman were, in fact, gay in the original graphic novels as well. Other characters have been gender-flipped or cast as actors with a different racial or ethnic background to the original illustration, or in the case of House of the Dragon, a description of an ethnic background that is, in fact, a made-up ethnicity with an inherent connection to dragons anyway.

But The Sandman and House of the Dragon have a distinct advantage over The Rings of Power in dealing with these issues because the authors of both are alive, are involved in the adaptations, and are able to state quite clearly their support for diverse casts. George RR Martin has been supportive of the choices made in House of the Dragon as a whole and of the cast, and even mentioned way back in 2013, when Game of Thrones was still fresh and new, that he had thought of making all the Valyrians (i.e. Targaryens and Velaryons) Black, but came up with the idea too late. Neil Gaiman has been vocally supportive of the increased diversity in the casting of The Sandman, talking about how he looks at his own work and questions whether, for example, he might have written a particular character as male if he was writing now, and how excited he is about the changes.