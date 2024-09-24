Teen Wolf: Ranking All Six Seasons of the MTV Classic
Some seasons of Teen Wolf are more thrilling than others. Here's our ranking of all six!
Seven years after the end of MTV’s Teen Wolf, the series continues to hold a special place in fans’ hearts. The show, which blends elements of supernatural horror, teen drama, and humor, is remembered for its supernatural creatures and the intense relationships between its characters. The storyline evolved over time, growing from simple werewolf tales to complex narratives involving mythologies from various cultures, all while maintaining a strong emotional core.
But not all seasons of Teen Wolf carried the same impact. Some stood out for their creative twists and character development, while others were criticized for confusing plots and unresolved threads. Let’s explore and rank the seasons of this iconic 2010s series, highlighting the moments that shone the brightest—and those that fell short.
6. Season 5
Season 5 of Teen Wolf introduces one of the series’ most ambitious concepts: chimeras. Starting with a promising setup, the season presents a dark scenario in Beacon Hills with Lydia (Holland Roden) in Eichen House, haunted by visions and flash-forwards, and Scott (Tyler Posey) trying to keep his pack together amid new challenges. Theo (Cody Christian), a werewolf who turns out to be a disguised threat, creates tension within the group, especially between Scott and Stiles (Dylan O’Brien). Their friendship, a cornerstone of the series, faces its greatest test yet.
However, what places this season in sixth place are the narrative excesses. Many plots are introduced but few reach a satisfying conclusion. Characters like Kira (Arden Cho) end up with abrupt arcs, and the introduction of the Skinwalkers is never fully utilized. Although the concept of chimeras is intriguing, its execution falls short, resulting in a season that, despite its promises, lacks focus and resolution. The emotional drama is strong but cannot overcome the shortcomings of its subplots.
5. Season 1
Season 1 of Teen Wolf introduced audiences to the world of Beacon Hills, where ordinary teen Scott McCall is transformed into a werewolf after an encounter with a mysterious creature. Despite the challenge of balancing his new condition with school life, the heart of the season lies in the friendship between Scott and Stiles, as well as the romance between Scott and Allison (Crystal Reed), who comes from a family of werewolf hunters.
This season ranks fifth for being lighter compared to others. Its main role was to lay the groundwork for the mythology that would be expanded in later years. While it has moments of action and tension, the pace is slower, and the narrative is still finding its footing. Nonetheless, this early phase captures the essence of Teen Wolf—the balance between humor, teen drama, and supernatural suspense. And of course, the introduction of Peter Hale (Ian Bohen) as the main Alpha villain set the stage for one of the series’ most intriguing dynamics.
4. Season 2
With season 2, Teen Wolf begins to delve deeper into its stories, leading characters to new dilemmas and revelations. Scott and Allison’s secret relationship faces new difficulties, particularly with the death of Allison’s mother, which turns her into a darker and more vengeful character. Meanwhile, a new supernatural threat emerges: the Kanima, a creature that attacks mercilessly and is controlled by one of the group members, Jackson (Colton Haynes).
What makes this season more interesting is its ability to introduce new dynamics and expand the supernatural universe while exploring the emotional growth of the characters. Lydia starts to stand out more, and Derek (Tyler Hoechlin), now an Alpha, tries to form his own pack. The blend of suspense, drama, and action creates one of the most balanced seasons, with a finale that leaves fans eager for more. Although not the most impactful, season 2 brought renewed energy and elevated the series.
3. Season 6
The sixth and final season of Teen Wolf faced the tough task of wrapping up Beacon Hills’ story, and it does so courageously. Divided into two parts, the first half focuses on the Ghost Riders, beings who can erase people from existence, leading to Stiles’ disappearance. His absence deeply affects the group, and Scott, Lydia, Malia (Shelley Hennig), and others must fight to bring their friend back, even if it means facing an invisible enemy. This plot is emotionally intense, particularly with Stiles’ arc and his relationship with Lydia finally being acknowledged.
In the second half of the season, the threat comes from humans themselves, who begin to rebel against supernatural beings. This theme of acceptance and fear of the unknown is one of Teen Wolf‘s great strengths, and it reaches its peak here. The conclusion ties up many loose ends and provides a satisfying wrap-up for the main characters. Despite some ups and downs, Season 6 manages to balance action and emotion well, offering a fitting farewell to the series.
2. Season 4
Following the tragic death of Allison, season 4 begins with a tone of renewal. Scott and his pack face new enemies while dealing with their own losses. The introduction of the Benefactor, who creates a hit list for supernatural creatures, keeps everyone on edge. Additionally, the season takes us to new locations, like Mexico, where the series’ mythology expands with new hunters and creatures.
Season 4 is a landmark for delving deeper into characters like Lydia and Derek. Derek, in particular, has his past explored in greater detail, while Lydia begins to better harness her banshee abilities. The addition of Kira and Liam (Dylan Sprayberry) brings new dynamics, and the show balances suspense with lighter moments, something that had been missing in the previous season. While the Benefactor’s mystery is central, it’s the character development that makes this season stand out.
1. Season 3
Season 3 is, without a doubt, the pinnacle of Teen Wolf. With 24 episodes, it offers a complexity and depth that elevate the series to new heights. The season is divided into two parts, each with its own intense threats. The first half introduces the Alpha Pack, led by the formidable Deucalion (Gideon Emery). The arrival of new villains brings constant adrenaline, and Scott, who had been struggling to maintain his humanity, finally accepts his role as a leader and becomes a true Alpha.
The second half of the season, however, is where it truly shines. The arc of Stiles being possessed by the Nogitsune is one of the most compelling and dark in the series. Dylan O’Brien delivers a standout performance, transforming Stiles from comic relief into a deeply complex and troubled character. Allison’s death at the end of this season is one of the most heartbreaking moments of the series, closing an emotionally intense chapter. With a perfect balance of action, suspense, and character development, Season 3 is undeniably the high point of Teen Wolf.
All six seasons of Teen Wolf are available to stream on Prime Video and Hulu in the U.S. and MGM+ in the U.K.