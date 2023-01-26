Teen Wolf’s Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed Break Down The Movie’s Painful Twists

If there’s one scene in the film that best encapsulates these mixed emotions, it’s the memorial held for Derek Hale at the end. Following his brave sacrifice, everyone gathers to pay their respects in a scene that was emotional for Posey in more ways than one.

“As heartbreaking as it was to have Allison die [in season three], it is, to me, necessary for our story to have these moments because I have experienced a major death of a loved one. I’m sure so many of the fans have. What we do best on our show is relating to people who are having these catastrophic, life-altering losses. And so Derek fits right in that.”

“Derek is by far one of the most loved characters,” adds Tyler. “Having to go through that mourning, the fans mourning with us and grieving and doing it in a way where we pay homage in such a beautiful, delicate way… It was super moving. I cried.”

Perhaps the hardest thing to watch in this scene is the moment where Scott stands up and makes a speech in tribute to Derek, his fallen friend.

“My little speech brought back a lot of memories from my own past about that kind of thing,” says Posey. “It’s cathartic. It’s not triggering. I’d rather accept it and cope and live with it rather than trying to shove it down. So being able to do that for myself is super cathartic and therapeutic. I think it was beautiful.”

Allison is there in support of Scott, and Crystal herself remembers how everyone was there to support Tyler in that moment as well.