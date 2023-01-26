Teen Wolf: The Movie Ending Explained

How Does Crystal Return?

Scott’s no longer a “Teen Wolf” in Teen Wolf: The Movie because the film jumps ahead 16 years. McCall’s still an Alpha, but he’s now in his mid thirties, and his pack is scattered. It’s not long before everyone returns to Beacon Hills though to fight Nogitsune and help Allison return to the land of the living.

Yep, that’s right. Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) is back after she died all those years ago at the end of season three. It turns out that her spirit can’t cross over, so Scott, Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes) and other faves reunite to save their lost friend. Except, various supernatural shenanigans backfire on the group, and instead bring Allison back to life. But this isn’t our Allison, not exactly.

Without her memories, the deceased hunter becomes easy prey for Nogitsune who turns her against the others. Cue a lot of fights and a lot more wolfsbane. Eventually, Allison realizes the truth when Scott reminds her of what they once shared: “Remember the Winter Formal? It was the first time I told you that I love you…”

And with that, Allison finally stops trying to kill Scott and starts to trust him instead, even though her memories are still a tad foggy.

What’s Nogitsune Up To?

Meanwhile, Nogitsune has spent most of the movie imprisoning Scott’s pack in a shadow dimension which just so happens to occupy the same space as Beacon Hills High School Stadium.

Among the captured are Derek “Daddy” Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) and Eli (Vince Mattis), his son. That is, until Nogitsune throws Eli straight into the stadium during a lacrosse match. As evil deeds go, it’s a biggie, but thankfully, Eli escapes the game in time to tell Scott what’s going on with his dad and the others.