Succession: Shiv Roy is Carrying a Secret That Could Change the Entire Game

This article contains spoilers for Succession season 4 episode 4.

Siobhan “Shiv” Roy certainly isn’t cut out to be a mother, but she’s going to be one anyway. In the opening moments of the latest episode of Succession, entitled “Honeymoon States,” Shiv takes a call from her doctor. Setting aside the totally wild fact that Shiv calls her doctor by her first name — who does that?! — Dr. Hubbard, er, Sharon, delivers some news to her patient. A recent test returned with a “good result” and “everything looks healthy,” she says. The conversation only lasts a minute or so, but it leaves viewers with so many questions. Shiv is having a baby? When? How? With whom?! And what’s an amniocentesis?

Let’s start with that last question. Given the Roy family’s proclivity to rabidly seek out the absolute best medical care at every point in time, it’s unsurprising that Shiv would want all the tests for her unborn child. Amniocentesis is a procedure where a thin needle is inserted into the uterus and a small amount of amniotic fluid — the fluid surrounding the fetus — is extracted during the second trimester of a pregnancy. The purpose of this procedure is to test the fluid for potential genetic abnormalities in the fetus, such as cystic fibrosis and Down syndrome. Because amniocentesis comes with a small elevated risk of miscarriage, it’s only carried out if routine blood testing comes back with a concerning result. It’s pretty sad to think that Shiv has been worrying about the results of these tests all alone, without the support of a partner or even a friend, but moving through life in an emotionally stunted way is practically the Roy family motto.

That brings us to another question: Who is the father of this healthy, thriving baby? The timeline on Succession has always been a bit shaky, but recent episodes offer up some clues. According to doctor Sharon, Shiv is due for her 20-week ultrasound, which means that she’s about four-to-five months along in her pregnancy. In the Season 4 premiere, the kids share that, in the wake of getting edged out of the GoJo deal, they’ve spent three months putting together their inane idea for a media hub called “The Hundred.” So, it certainly seems like Shiv was still with Tom at the time the baby was conceived. Sure, they had an open relationship, but it doesn’t feel like the show would introduce such a juicy plot device and then just attribute it to some rando.