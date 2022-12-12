Strike: Troubled Blood Episode 2 Review – Misogyny vs Robin Ellacott

Nor could her work touch more women’s issues. Margot counselled colleague Gloria to leave her violent boyfriend Luca, arranged abortions for others under her own (married, therefore more respectable) name, and out of hours, treated a young patient for an ectopic pregnancy that could have killed her. It’s as though the character was created as a hub of existential threats to women, from the misogyny of men like the Riccis, to their own biology.

(That last word may sound alarm bells to Strike fans aware of creator J.K. Rowling’s views on biological essentialism in relation to the transgender community. At the half-way point in this story, it’s too early to tell how this one’s been handled by the TV drama’s adapters writer Tom Edge, director Susan Tully, and the team of producers. We wait and see.)

Episode two ended with Robin facing the depressing truth that Nico Ricci would likely never pay for his crimes so she paid her own tribute to victim Kara Wolfson – the woman in the snuff film proven not to be Margot by dint of the scar on her torso – by leaving flowers outside her former workplace. Will that be enough for Robin? Her keen sense of injustice, combined with her own history of sexual assault (because women in stories are only sensitive about that once it’s happened to them) suggests that it won’t be. Robin’s already put herself in danger once. What might she try next?

She wants to keep an eye on Saul, for a start. Was that chauvinism from Jonas Armstrong’s surveillance-for-hire goon in the team meeting, or simply a difference of opinion? Either way, an employee with access to the petty cash who spends his time online gambling is not a recipe for success. If there’s any funny business that might put the agency at risk, let’s hope Pat the Efficient has his number. We like Pat. She’s efficient.

The rest of the episode was busy with a series of strange scenes, from the unusual choice to have two interviewees loudly pass wind like Pumbaa from The Lion King while discussing the abduction of their former colleague. Whatever that was, it wasn’t boring.

You could say the same for Cormoran and Robin’s visit to the Athorns, which left the uncomfortable sense that our heroes aren’t all that heroic. It’s fun when the old ‘can I use your toilet’ trick is played on a rich snob with bodies buried in the basement, but pressuring that vulnerable mother and son pair for information that could well put them in danger with the Ricci firm felt dicey on a moral scale. At least Strike got a swipe in at the horrible neighbour, to remind us that, as Gloria Conti said, these two are really on the side of the angels.