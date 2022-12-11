Strike: Troubled Blood Episode 1 Review – A Lacklustre Opener

A brief phone call en-route brings us up to speed on Matt-the-twat (we could be polite and call him a wally but what a waste of a rhyme), who demonstrates as much likability as he’s ever had by crowing about his salary and quibbling over the divorce settlement. Dickhead is right, Robin, if only you’d come to that conclusion sooner.

Cormoran’s family troubles continue with the reappearance of half-brother Al, part of “the Rokesby diaspora“, who’s pushing for a reunion between Strike and his estranged dad. We’ve yet to meet the genetic pool that produced Cormoran, and with the arrival of Joan and Ted, this series promises to deliver on the character’s personal history – as seen in the ferry flashback to his and Lucy’s mother leaving them behind.

That was one of many flashbacks in this opener, which relied on them almost entirely to dramatise Troubled Blood‘s cold case.

Family history and messy divorces are all very well, but without being powered by the leads’ longing looks and obvious need for each other, Strike has to fall back on the investigation, and this one is immediately less satisfying than most. It’s Cormoran’s first cold case, which removes the ticking clock urgency and turns this episode into an hour of essentially seeing characters do homework. We watch Robin watch a lengthy YouTube video, over two scenes. We see them scrolling though news clippings (and for some reason, explaining what a subscription to an online news archive is) and take delivery of a slide projector. Other characters are astounded at Robin’s Googling prowess. It isn’t just slow drama, it’s barely drama at all.

The unsolved disappearance of Dr Margot Bamborough in 1974 is relayed through a hash of flashbacks and exposition-heavy monologues from characters who are adjacent rather than central to the case. It’s all very ‘get your next clue from the merchant at the bazaar’ videogame stuff.

First, we meet Margot’s daughter, who brings Cormoran the case after recognising him on the street. She was a baby at the time of her mother’s disappearance and puts her father frustratingly off-limits to the investigation. Then there’s Margot’s pal Oonagh, who – standard – has a topless painting of her missing friend hanging at home. Then there’s the son of the police officer who lost his mind and was replaced on the case by the police officer father of the police officer that Cormoran and Robin are in with on the Met. Gripping and pacy it isn’t. The whole thing feels as though the air’s been let out.