Strike: Troubled Blood Ending Explained – What Happened to Margot Bamborough?

Back in the 1970s, Janice was poisoning her colleague Dr Brenner (hence the ampoule found in his drink), her neighbour Steve Douthwaite (played by Confessions of a Window Cleaner’s Robin Askwith), and her own young son Kevin. Janice was obsessed with Steve and murdered his married girlfriend by forcing her to drink bleach and framing her death as a suicide to clear her out of the way. She also planned to murder little Kevin, whom she made ill by poisoning special “drinks” so that she could be with Steve unencumbered by a child, but stopped when Steve ran away. Margot treated Kevin for what seemed to be his chronic illness, which is what aroused her suspicions. Janice tracked Steve down to a holiday camp and killed his next girlfriend by drowning her in a swimming pool, which is why Steve changed his name again and fled to Skegness.

Poisoned Chocolates, the Athorns and the Concrete

Janice sent Margot an anonymous box of poisoned chocolates that Margot was too suspicious to eat, so Janice poisoned a doughnut that receptionist Gloria fetched for the working-late GP. Margot left work on the day of her disappearance drugged, struggled with Janice by the phone box (as per the witness report) before collapsing and being dragged by Janice to the nearby Athorns’ flat.

There, Janice had prepared a sack of concrete and bribed drug addict Gwilhelm Athorn to let her put him and his family to sleep while she killed Margot. Janice encased Margot’s body in concrete and stashed it inside the Athorns’ ottoman, which is where Robin found it decades later. When Gwilhelm came around, he walked in on Janice killing Margot, so she told him that he’d done it with magic, which he believed and told his learning disabled wife and son, hence that weird rumour.

Janice kept framed photographs of all her victims on the wall of her flat, including Steve’s two girlfriends, Margot, and many, many more. The series ended with her facing trial and her son Kevin willing to testify against her for having poisoned him as a child.

So, It Wasn’t the Riccis or Dennis Creed?

They had nothing to do with Margot’s disappearance. Nico Ricci and his son Luca were responsible for the murder of Carnival Club waitress Kara Wolfson (as seen in that horrible Super 8 snuff film), and Dennis Creed had killed several women as well as schoolgirl Louise Tucker, but it was Janice who killed Margot. Creed merely alluded to having killed her to boost his sick serial killer ego. The so-called written confession about the victim with medical training that Louise’s father was given from Creed’s room was just vague posturing from his memoir.

Cormoran manipulated Creed into giving him a clue to the location of Louise Tucker’s remains, which Robin solved through her knowledge of astrology and astronomy. “M54” is in the constellation Sagittarius, aka The Archer, and Creed had dumped Louise’s body in a well at The Archer hotel, which is where her body was found decades later, bringing closure to her father Brian.