Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 4 Update Addresses the Future of the Disney+ Show

Remember when we first met Din Djarin? He swaggers into that cantina in the first episode of The Mandalorian, takes down a few ruffians, and flies off with his quarry. No mess, no pomp, no big deal.

Those days now seem long gone, as what started out as a smaller-scale Western set in the world of Star Wars, between the Original and Sequel Trilogies, has now become the hope for the future of the franchise on the big screen. The characters will now be the focus of the next Star Wars movie. Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently expected to release in 2026. Does this mean we won’t be seeing the beloved duo on screen at all until then? Or will a potential season 4 of the show bridge the gap on Disney+? It’s a question that has eluded Star Wars fans since the film project was first announced.

Speaking with The Chatooine Show (via CBR), Brendan Wayne, one of the performers responsible for bringing Din Djarin to life on screen, provided some answers. When asked whether he’d heard about any plans for a season four of the series, Wayne answered simply, “No.”

“I know that we’re doing a movie for sure,” he assured listeners, but couldn’t go much deeper than that. Nor could Wayne provide much information about the script, other than the fact that he’s read it and that it will focus on the show’s main characters. He also said that last he heard from Favreau, the movie would begin shooting this June.