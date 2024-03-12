Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 4 Update Addresses the Future of the Disney+ Show
Does the movie The Mandalorian & Grogu mean we'll never get another season of the show on Disney+?
Remember when we first met Din Djarin? He swaggers into that cantina in the first episode of The Mandalorian, takes down a few ruffians, and flies off with his quarry. No mess, no pomp, no big deal.
Those days now seem long gone, as what started out as a smaller-scale Western set in the world of Star Wars, between the Original and Sequel Trilogies, has now become the hope for the future of the franchise on the big screen. The characters will now be the focus of the next Star Wars movie. Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently expected to release in 2026. Does this mean we won’t be seeing the beloved duo on screen at all until then? Or will a potential season 4 of the show bridge the gap on Disney+? It’s a question that has eluded Star Wars fans since the film project was first announced.
Speaking with The Chatooine Show (via CBR), Brendan Wayne, one of the performers responsible for bringing Din Djarin to life on screen, provided some answers. When asked whether he’d heard about any plans for a season four of the series, Wayne answered simply, “No.”
“I know that we’re doing a movie for sure,” he assured listeners, but couldn’t go much deeper than that. Nor could Wayne provide much information about the script, other than the fact that he’s read it and that it will focus on the show’s main characters. He also said that last he heard from Favreau, the movie would begin shooting this June.
Wayne’s update on The Mandalorian season 4 will undoubtedly be disappointing news for fans hoping to reunite with the father-son duo sooner rather than later. Of course, Wayne isn’t saying there will never be more seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+, this is confirmation that it will at least be a very long time before we get another full season.
Wayne offered his own opinion regarding a potential move away from streaming: “Unless they’re going to abandon streaming, why do you abandon the thing you built your foundation on? Which is streaming – which is The Mandalorian. I mean that as humbly as I can say it,” Wayne said. “There’s a reason The Mandalorian premiered when Disney+ opened up. It isn’t because we had this incredible library that everybody wants to subscribe to, it’s because you had a show that was going to bring a character alive that we all dreamed of since we watched Star Wars, which was a Boba Fett-like character.”
Wayne didn’t give any hints about which other characters will pop up in the upcoming movie. For example, how much attention will Bo-Katan, Ashoka, and other animated characters get? Would Deepfake Luke return? Will Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon somehow return?
What we do know is that Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy has vast plans for the future of Star Wars, including a film about Daisy Ridley’s Rey training a new Jedi Order, and slated films from Taika Waititi, Shawn Levy, and Dave Filoni. And there’s that Rian Johnson trilogy that he and Kennedy have insisted will happen one day. That’s all on top of the franchise’s many other TV offerings, such as The Acolyte, Andor season two, and Skeleton Crew from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.
That wide range of projects might allow The Mandalorian & Grogu to be a standalone story, tying up the stories of Din and Baby Yoda in their own project (instead of, you know, in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett).
Whatever the movie will be, there’s no question that Mando’s life got a lot more complicated from that simple, iconic introduction back in 2019. We hope he’s at least enjoying his little temporary retirement with Grogu on Nevarro.
The Mandalorian & Grogu will come to theaters in 2026. In the meantime, check out the full schedule of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV series here.