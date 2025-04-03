Star Wars Just Seemingly Confirmed a Major Bad Batch Fan Theory

Because Ventress came to help Omega rather than collect on the bounty put out by the Empire, fans started theorizing that in the aftermath of Order 66, she’s working as a double agent of sorts. Rather than collecting bounties for Force-sensitive people and turning them into the Empire, she’s using her network of bounty hunting connections to track them down and help them find safety and refuge along The Path.

My queen Ventress is 100% working for the Path. This is how I get a meeting between her and Merrin in Jedi 3 and they commiserate about being in love with Jedi men who are in danger of falling to the dark side. Trust! — Dr. Danyells About Andor (@danies394) March 27, 2024

We’ve seen this network in Obi-Wan Kenobi and the video game Star Wars: Jedi Survivor thus far, a story that also features a character named Merrin, who happens to be one of the last living Nightsisters. The Hidden Path, or simply The Path, is a network of safe houses set up across the galaxy to help Force-sensitive people escape the Empire and start a new life. As someone who has witnessed a genocide of her people already, it makes sense that Ventress would want to help other Force-sensitive people avoid a similar fate. In the trailer for Tales of the Underworld, we see her stand off against an Inquisitor while trying to get a young boy, who we see also wield a lightsaber earlier on, to safety aboard her ship.

The trailer doesn’t explicitly say that Ventress is working for The Path, and she might not be in Tales of the Underworld, but her journey in this series looks to be setting up that path for her as fans predicted. Ventress is a complex, layered character, and it’s nice to see her get another chance at life after her death in the novel Dark Disciple by Christie Golden. This series is already poised to show us what Ventress has chosen to do with her second chance, hopefully it will also give us insight into how she returned from the dead in the first place.