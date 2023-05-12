New Star Wars Prequel Series Confirms Unexpected Return of the Jedi Connection

Part of the fun of fandom is becoming obsessed with background characters that have nothing to do with the main narrative. Star Trek fans still aren’t over the Klingon Chef from Deep Space Nine and Dune readers imagine the further adventures of minor Sardaukar warriors after the defeat on Arrakis. But no franchise has catered to its fans’ nostalgia better than Star Wars, with its emphasis on bringing back deep-cut background characters from the movies, like Ponda Baba or Bossk, in new ways.

From The Mandalorian to Obi-Wan Kenobi to Rogue One, the franchise rarely misses a beat when it comes to easter eggs, cameos, and callbacks to the saga’s past. Unsurprisingly, this trend will continue with the upcoming Disney+ series, The Acolyte.

In the latest issue of Empire, The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland revealed the main characters of her show, which is set 100 years before The Phantom Menace and follows a former Jedi padawan and her master as they investigate a series of crimes that will eventually tie into how the Sith infiltrated the Republic in the Prequel Trilogy. Among the lead cast is Dafne Keen, best known as Laura from Logan and Lyra Belacqua from His Dark Materials, as a Theelin Jedi.

“David Bowie meets Star Wars” is how Keen described her character to Empire: “I have a little mullet, I have horns, it’s cute.” For Headland, the idea sprung from seeing the very first Theelin character, Rystáll Sant (Mercedes Ngoh), in Return of the Jedi. You may remember Rystáll as a dancer and backup singer during the Max Rebo Band scene in the Special Edition version of that movie. With her flaming red hair, horned head, and striking spot pattern, Rystáll was a standout in a controversial extended musical sequence.