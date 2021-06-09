How the Star Wars Obi-Wan Series Made Ewan McGregor Feel Like a Kid Again

Pascal—whose Mandalorian character Din Djarin has dispatched more than his share of stormtroopers on the series, albeit during a later point in the Star Wars timeline—pressed McGregor on his feelings for this particular moment, leading the star to offer the potent adjective of “insane” about being in the presence of a brigade of bad-shot bucket-heads.

“I was feeling like I was six again or something, because I’m so close to one and I got a fright, you know? So crazy,” he continues. “Then I asked someone, ‘Were there stormtroopers in my films?’ Because I don’t think I’ve seen a stormtrooper for real before. They were like ‘No, they weren’t stormtroopers; they were clones.’ And Jawas, I had another scene with a little Jawa.”

McGregor’s confessed confusion about the troopers is understandable, since the distinction between stormtroopers and clone troopers was a rather convoluted topic after the release of the prequel films. Notably, the introduction of the Clone Army in 2002 middle act Attack of the Clones—bringing to life what was once just expositional dialogue by Guinness’s Obi-Wan in the 1977 original film—was creator George Lucas’s way to explain how the iconic stormtroopers of the Original Trilogy came about. As a result, it became accepted lore that the stormtroopers were indeed the clone successors of the similarly white-armor-clad force that fought in the Clone Wars—even if they were not as imposing and were less impressive on the battlefield than the wartime batches. This was even reflected during the post-Prequels, pre-Disney era in Hasbro’s Star Wars 3 ¾” action figure line, which routinely released Original Trilogy stormtroopers with removable helmets that revealed faces resembling the Jango-Fett-templated clones. However, this narrative would not endure during Disney’s canon restructuring.

A retcon was implemented to better explain the glaring differences between stormtroopers and clone troopers. This manifested in the form of era-appropriate animated offshoots such as Rebels introducing the idea that clones were phased out after the war—ironically, in a similarly cruel manner to the Jedi they had been programmed to exterminate. This was due to the fact that Clones generally had short lifespans and their—as it turns out—rather unpredictable nature, as evidenced by clones such as Rex, Wolffe, and Gregor abandoning the Empire, and, of course, the series-starring tandem of Clone Force 99, a.k.a. The Bad Batch. Thus, in the current canon, the stormtroopers from the Original Trilogy are a mix of conscripted citizens and natural-born humans raised to live in fealty to the Galactic Empire, the latter of which was exemplified by the First Order with John Boyega’s Finn in the Sequel Trilogy. Yet, with Disney having also canonized in live-action form concepts such as the black-clad death troopers and dark troopers, we can expect to see a lot more than just the classic variety of childhood-inspired Imperial canon-fodder.

McGregor will have some intriguing, non-stormtrooper, company on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Besides a Revenge of the Sith reunion on Tatooine with Joel Edgerton’s “Uncle” Owen Lars, Bonnie Piesse’s “Aunt” Beru Lars—and, purportedly, Luke Skywalker as a child—the series will also feature characters played by Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, the appropriately-named Simone Kessell, and more. Plus, someway, somehow, Hayden Christensen will be back as Darth Vader, potentially setting up a heretofore unknown pre-A New Hope confrontation between the two. There’s also potential for more surprise cameos, like, say, from a certain late Jedi mentor with a very particular set of skills.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has not revealed a release date as of yet, but it will eventually premiere on Disney+ to what should be tremendous fanfare.