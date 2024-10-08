Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Is the Perfect Chance to Fix a Return of the Jedi Plot Hole

Ben Kenobi of Tatooine

For one thing, a hypothetical Obi-Wan season 2 should take a page from The Book of Boba Fett and actually keep all the action grounded on Tatooine. Why a TV series about Boba Fett didn’t let its titular character leave and why a TV series about Obi-Wan—whose job it was to stay—was allowed to go galivanting around the cosmos is confusing. Regardless of what Old Ben is doing in season 2, it seems keeping him hanging around Tatooine is key.

This approach wouldn’t be unprecedented—there’s even a roadmap on the page. In the past, Star Wars has been able to tell impactful stories about the Jedi Master on Tatooine in books such as John Jackson Miller’s Legends novel Kenobi and in the “Journals of Obi-Wan Kenobi” interludes of the Marvel comics. A new season could cover Obi-Wan’s dealings with other factions on Tatooine, as the aforementioned book did, as well as his efforts to protect Luke from behind the scenes, as he chronicled in his comic book journals. Plus, some of Andor’s most impactful moments were when Cassian (Diego Luna) spent time in his hometown. Obi-Wan Kenobi could replicate that grounded aspect but apply it to the kind of “desert frontier” Tatooine that we know and love. Basically, the goal should be more womp rats and less gangs of young cyborgs on colorful speeder bikes.

Overall, if Obi-Wan season 2 happens, it shouldn’t just be a show that subverts expectations by having Old Ben take off on another adventure while Owen and Beru watch young Luke. If anything, the continuation of Ben’s stories on Tatooine is bolstered by its own canon limitations. We know that Obi-Wan Kenobi eventually has a kind of personality change and becomes a quirky hermit who calls himself “Ben.” This transformation arguably doesn’t really happen in Obi-Wan season 1 at all, which is essentially what Ewan McGregor was saying. The eponymous man in the title was not transformed into the man he becomes in A New Hope. So, maybe, to really get that idea of transformation across, Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi needs to be called Old Ben Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Once Thought as You Do

Obviously, a new Star Wars midquel story can’t just be about one person. Obi-Wan grew and changed a little bit in season 1 of the series, but another good portion of the story was also about Darth Vader. Should Vader be in a hypothetical season 2? The answer is almost certainly yes. Because even if Vader and Obi-Wan never physically meet again before A New Hope, one aspect of their story still doesn’t completely make sense. In Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader tells Luke Skywalker, “Obi-Wan once thought as you do…” in regards to his son’s belief that he can turn his father back to the light side. This implies that Obi-Wan still had some strong feelings about saving Vader, even after their encounter in the first season.

In the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1, Ben slices open Anakin’s helmet, and the show delivers what is arguably its best moment. Ben tries to apologize to Anakin, but Anakin responds, “I am not your failure Obi-Wan, you didn’t kill Anakin Skywalker. I did.”

This is the moment when a switch seems to flip in Obi-Wan’s head that Vader has truly subsumed Anakin Skywalker. However, at no point does Obi-Wan say something to the effect of “Let’s turn you away from the Dark Side. There’s still good in you.” Instead, Obi-Wan just says, “Then my friend is truly dead.”