Star Wars: Andor – Senator Bail Organa Casting Change Explained

Unfortunately we all know they weren’t successful in their endeavors – Palpatine became Emperor of the Galactic Empire, and the Republic as they knew it dissolved alongside the Jedi Order. In the aftermath of Order 66, Padme and Obi-Wan desperately tried to get through to Anakin, bring him back to the Light, but they were also unsuccessful. The tragedy of it all combined with giving birth to twins ended up being too much for Padme, and she died soon after.

Senator Organa was one of the few people who knew of Amidala’s pregnancy, and who the father was, and offered to help Obi-Wan and Yoda keep the twins separate for their protection. He and his wife Breha adopted Leia, and raised her on Alderaan.

As the Empire grew in power, Organa and Mothma maintained their alliance in the senate. They did their best to project outward loyalty while funding and supporting rebel efforts in secret. Senator Organa is the one who convinced the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano to become Fulcrum, a secret operative working to recruit other rebels across the galaxy.

Mon Mothma’s efforts in the rebellion have been the focus of Andor thus far, but now that Senator Organa has made an appearance, hopefully we’ll get to see more of how he and Mon worked together in this era to form the Rebel Alliance as we know it.

Even though Senator Organa will eventually lose his life in the Empire’s Death Star attack on Alderaan in A New Hope, his legacy lives on in Leia and the Rebel Alliance. He may have lived a privileged life as the husband to Alderaan’s monarch, but he still died fighting for a better future for the rest of the galaxy.

In live-action Star Wars projects, Bail Organa has been played by Jimmy Smits. In season 2 of Andor, however, the role has been recast with Benjamin Bratt stepping in. Benjamin Bratt has had a long career, appearing in a number of projects over the years. A lot of people will likely recognize him from Miss Congeniality, Law & Order, and Traffic, though he has also appeared in Poker Face, Doctor Strange, and Modern Family, among others.