This Ahsoka Finale Moment Would Have Been a Perfect Star Wars Post-Credit Scene
The Ahsoka finale may not have a post-credits scene, but there's one moment in episode 8 that basically serves the same purpose as an end credit stinger.
This Star Wars: Ahsoka article contains spoilers.
Despite losing to Grand Admiral Thrawn and getting stranded on Peridia for the foreseeable future, Ahsoka and Sabine still somehow manage to end things on a high note. They’ve both learned from each other and grown throughout the season, and now they’re truly ready to believe in themselves and trust in each other. It’s really no surprise that Sabine is finally able to use the Force once she’s strengthened her connection with Ahsoka, who makes a master’s promise to always have her padawan’s back, no matter what.
It’s why despite everything that’s happened, Ahsoka and Sabine seem very much at peace with their grim circumstances at the end of the season. “Ezra is where he needs to be, and so are we,” Ahsoka tells her apprentice as they walk off to join their new friends, the Noti. “It’s time to move on.” Sure, they’ve lost touch with Ezra once again, Thrawn’s about to launch a galaxy-altering assault on the fledgling New Republic, and they don’t have anyway to get home to help, but Ahsoka believes more than ever in the will of the Force, so much so that even Anakin’s Force ghost can’t help but crack a smile from afar. His padawan has grown into a wise master.
But trouble is already brewing elsewhere on Peridia. The finale features a big teaser for what’s ahead that would have made quite the buzzworthy post-credits scene. Instead, the moment in question happens just a minute or two before Ghost Anakin bids a nostalgic farewell to the audience.
Although Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll isn’t really involved in the finale at all, it’s through his short scene at the tail end of the episode that Ahsoka sets up what’s bound to be one of the big storylines of a potential season 2. And it really does play like an end credit stinger, as we watch Baylan pondering his next move while standing on the arm of a giant sculpture. It’s unclear what Baylan is looking at on the horizon — it sort of looks like a strange light emanating from a mountain, it’s very Mount Doom to go along with the rest of the Lord of the Rings references in this series — but the scene heavily implies what the Dark Jedi will find there.
The Mortis Gods! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/cUGcxGdLlv— The Star Wars Academy (@TheStarWarsAcad) October 4, 2023
That the arm that’s pointing toward that mountain belongs to the Father suggests that what Baylan is searching for is the Mortis Gods, otherworldly beings who are the physical manifestations of the light side, dark side, and balance of the Force. First introduced on The Clone Wars, the Father’s main role is to maintain a balance between the Son (the dark side) and the Daughter (the light side), who are also depicted as statues on Peridia. But in the three-episode Clone Wars arc, this is put to the test. The Father is dying and decides to make Anakin his successor since he’s the prophesied Chosen One, but the Son, being the embodiment of the dark side, schemes to take over the mystical realm of Mortis for himself. This eventually leads to all three gods dying, and even results in the temporary death of a young Ahsoka before the Daughter sacrifices her own life essence to revive the Jedi.
Although these beings are technically “dead” in current continuity, their true fate has always been a bit nebulous. Just how god-like are they and do they have the power to return? Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni has referenced the Mortis Gods throughout the rest of his Star Wars work, including in Rebels, where a painting of these beings doubled as a doorway to the World Between Worlds, another mystical realm between time and space. Since these gods also exist beyond space and time, do the galaxy’s rules of life and death really apply to them or have they just been waiting for the right moment to pop up again?
Seeing where Baylan is now headed, and that these powerful beings are somehow tied to his plans for the galaxy, it’s clear that all of these references to the Mortis Gods have been leading to this moment on Ahsoka — or at least what will come next. But what does Baylan hope to accomplish by reaching that mountain? We can only speculate at the moment, but it likely has something to do with Baylan wanting to break the galaxy free of the endless cycle of wars between the light and dark sides. After surviving the Clone Wars, Order 66, and the Galactic Civil War, Baylan longs for peace but he feels the only way to do that is by bringing about a new beginning.
Does that mean destroying the Star Wars universe as we know it, wiping the slate clean and building it back up? Since the Force flows through all living things, and Mortis was even thought to be the place from which the Force originated, these gods could have the power to use the ancient energy to hit the reset button.
So is that mountain an entrance to that realm, or a way for Baylan to bring back the Mortis Gods? And how will this storyline evolve after the untimely death of Ray Stevenson? That all remains to be seen in a future season or perhaps in Filoni’s upcoming movie. What we know for sure is that this is a hell of a teaser for things to come, even if it wasn’t packaged as the final surprise at the end of the credits. It just really works.
