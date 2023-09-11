Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5 Release Time and Season Recap So Far
Here's when and where you can watch episode 5 of Star Wars: Ahsoka...
This Star Wars: Ahsoka article contains spoilers
Ahsoka continues to push the boundaries of the galaxy we know and love and expand upon the more mysterious elements of Star Wars lore like the World Between Worlds, the Nightsisters of Dathomir, and the prospect of a new galaxy. Last week, Marrok fell at the hands of Ahsoka, Sabine set off aboard the Eye of Sion to rescue Ezra Bridger, Hera defied New Republic orders to help her friends, and Ahsoka seemingly died before reawakening and reuniting with her former master Anakin Skywalker in the World Between Worlds.
With series creator and writer Dave Filoni directing episode 5, we’re guaranteed a huge episode this week, and hopefully we’ll get some answers regarding what exactly the World Between Worlds is, how it operates, and what Ahsoka’s reappearance there means for her future. There’s still a lot we don’t know about where this episode could go and what else could be revealed, but here’s what we do know about episode 5 of Ahsoka:
When Does Ahsoka Episode 5 Come Out?
Ahsoka episode 5 will be available to watch on Disney+ in the US on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET and in the UK on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 2 am BST.
Episode 5 will also be screened in select cities and theaters on Sept. 12.
What to Expect in Ahsoka Episode 5
Episode 4 ended with what is arguably one of the best cliffhangers so far this season. After presumably falling to her death at the hands of Baylan Skoll, Ahsoka awakens in the World Between Worlds to the voice of her former master Anakin Skywalker. She turns and sees him standing beside her as he was before he became one of the most feared Sith Lords in the galaxy. It’s an emotional reunion, but it’s also left us with a lot of questions that hopefully episode 5 will answer.
Is this a Force ghost of Anakin or a more corporeal form? Is this even Anakin or a trick? How did Ahsoka wind up here? Is she dead?
Disney+ released a Master & Apprentice special about Ahsoka’s creation and their relationship in anticipation of episode 5’s release, so it’s probably safe to assume that their history will play a huge part in this episode.
Aside from Ahsoka’s current predicament, episode 4 also saw Sabine leave for Peridia on the Eye of Sion with Lady Morgan Elsbeth, Shin Hati, and Baylan. Even though she promised Ahsoka she’d destroy the map to keep their adversaries from reaching Grand Admiral Thrawn, it’s clear that the idea of losing Ezra forever after losing her family in the Night of a Thousand Tears and watching Ahsoka fall off the edge of a cliff moments before was too much. It’s hard to believe that Sabine has truly changed sides, but it will be interesting to see how she maneuvers alone, in a new galaxy, surrounded by so many adversaries.
Hera also rejoins the fight near the end of episode 4, arriving at Seatos and the Eye of Sion with Carson Teva and other New Republic pilots just as it prepares to take off. Many are injured by the massive ship’s jump into hyperspace, and Hera has no idea what has just happened to her friends. We’ll likely see her try to connect with Huyang, who was left behind, and try to piece together whether or not Sabine and Ahsoka are still alive and where they could be.