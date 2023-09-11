Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5 Release Time and Season Recap So Far

Episode 5 will also be screened in select cities and theaters on Sept. 12.

What to Expect in Ahsoka Episode 5

Episode 4 ended with what is arguably one of the best cliffhangers so far this season. After presumably falling to her death at the hands of Baylan Skoll, Ahsoka awakens in the World Between Worlds to the voice of her former master Anakin Skywalker. She turns and sees him standing beside her as he was before he became one of the most feared Sith Lords in the galaxy. It’s an emotional reunion, but it’s also left us with a lot of questions that hopefully episode 5 will answer.

Is this a Force ghost of Anakin or a more corporeal form? Is this even Anakin or a trick? How did Ahsoka wind up here? Is she dead?

Disney+ released a Master & Apprentice special about Ahsoka’s creation and their relationship in anticipation of episode 5’s release, so it’s probably safe to assume that their history will play a huge part in this episode.

Aside from Ahsoka’s current predicament, episode 4 also saw Sabine leave for Peridia on the Eye of Sion with Lady Morgan Elsbeth, Shin Hati, and Baylan. Even though she promised Ahsoka she’d destroy the map to keep their adversaries from reaching Grand Admiral Thrawn, it’s clear that the idea of losing Ezra forever after losing her family in the Night of a Thousand Tears and watching Ahsoka fall off the edge of a cliff moments before was too much. It’s hard to believe that Sabine has truly changed sides, but it will be interesting to see how she maneuvers alone, in a new galaxy, surrounded by so many adversaries.