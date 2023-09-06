Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4 Review – Fallen Jedi

That line, uttered with more than a hint of sage skepticism by Ahsoka to her trusty but troubled pupil, resonates louder and louder as the episode unfolds. Ezra and Thrawn are, for all intents and purposes, a package deal, and Ahsoka isn’t sure saving Ezra is worth reintroducing the galaxy to the ominous Heir who could potentially obliterate everything in the name of a new Imperial beginning. “One must destroy in order to create,” as Baylan so coolly puts it.

The fascinating thing about the late Ray Stevenson’s Baylan is how incisive and psychologically imposing he is (on top of also being a huge dude). His tongue is as dangerous as his lightsaber—he knows precisely how to knock Sabine off of the fence when she’s deciding whether or not to destroy the star map. He knows she loves Ezra more than anything, so he pushes that damn button as hard as he can. “It’s the only way. Do it. For Ezra.”

Baylan’s mind games with Sabine and Ahsoka are so well played that they actually outshine the handful of lightsaber duels that unfold around them. In fact, the biggest bummer of the episode, by far, is that the fight sequences feel largely forgettable and uninspired. Marrok was way too cool to go out the way he did.

Ahsoka’s lightning-fast, single-blow takedown of Marrok calls back to the Samurai movies that inspired Star Wars, as does the stillness of the Seatos forest. But the fast pacing of the duels between Ahsoka and Marrok and Sabine and Shin feels doesn’t quite match that energy. The first showdown between Sabine and Shin on Lothal was far more intense and better choreographed—their face off here pales in comparison.

Hilariously, the most memorable and entertaining fight in the entire episode is Huyang’s brawl with the HK assassin droid. The clunking sound effects are funny as hell, and the close-combat choreography is actually pretty sweet to boot. Huyang continues to be a highlight on the show—he makes every scene he’s in better.

The conversations between Ahsoka and Sabine about the ethical ramifications of finding Ezra and in turn finding Thrawn are just excellent. The throughline of Sabine aching to be reunited with Ezra has in many ways defined the show’s identity so far, and her ultimate decision to essentially aid Morgan, Baylan, and co. is a major turning point that will also catapult Sabine and Ahsoka’s story into what will very likely be a serious rough patch in their relationship.