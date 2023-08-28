Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 3 Release Time and Season Recap So Far

The series premiere of Ahsoka has changed things up for Disney+’s original series release schedule. In what seems to be an effort to promote appointment viewing for the new series, Disney announced days before the premiere that instead of dropping new episodes on Wednesdays, as has been the norm for Star Wars and Marvel series, the first two episodes of Ahsoka would premiere on Tuesday evening for U.S. subscribers.

All subsequent episodes of Ahsoka will follow the same release schedule, launching on Tuesdays evenings going forward, but you’ll only get one episode this week as opposed to a double-header.

What Time Does Ahsoka Episode 3 Come Out?

Ahsoka episode 3 will be available to watch on Disney+ on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET in the US and Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 2am BST in the UK.

What to Expect in Episode 3

Episodes 1 and 2 of Ahsoka set up the season’s story – both the heroes and antagonists are looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was last seen with the Jedi Ezra Bridger during the Battle of Lothal in Star Wars Rebels before they both disappeared with a herd of Purrgil (essentially, space whales that can travel at the speed of light). In order to find Thrawn, both sides need to get their hands on an ancient star map pointing the way to a location beyond the known galaxy. Ahsoka Tano finds the map first and reunites with her former Padawan Sabine Wren. Just as Sabine finally cracks the code to unlock the map, mercenary Shin Hati steals it for her master, the former Jedi Baylan Skoll, and their boss Lady Morgan Elsbeth. Using her Nightsister powers, Morgan unlocks the map and discovers that Thrawn is in an extragalactic region of space known as Peridia.