Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 3 Release Time and Season Recap So Far
Ahsoka's release schedule is different from other Star Wars series. Here's when and where you can watch episode 3.
The series premiere of Ahsoka has changed things up for Disney+’s original series release schedule. In what seems to be an effort to promote appointment viewing for the new series, Disney announced days before the premiere that instead of dropping new episodes on Wednesdays, as has been the norm for Star Wars and Marvel series, the first two episodes of Ahsoka would premiere on Tuesday evening for U.S. subscribers.
All subsequent episodes of Ahsoka will follow the same release schedule, launching on Tuesdays evenings going forward, but you’ll only get one episode this week as opposed to a double-header.
What Time Does Ahsoka Episode 3 Come Out?
Ahsoka episode 3 will be available to watch on Disney+ on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET in the US and Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 2am BST in the UK.
What to Expect in Episode 3
Episodes 1 and 2 of Ahsoka set up the season’s story – both the heroes and antagonists are looking for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was last seen with the Jedi Ezra Bridger during the Battle of Lothal in Star Wars Rebels before they both disappeared with a herd of Purrgil (essentially, space whales that can travel at the speed of light). In order to find Thrawn, both sides need to get their hands on an ancient star map pointing the way to a location beyond the known galaxy. Ahsoka Tano finds the map first and reunites with her former Padawan Sabine Wren. Just as Sabine finally cracks the code to unlock the map, mercenary Shin Hati steals it for her master, the former Jedi Baylan Skoll, and their boss Lady Morgan Elsbeth. Using her Nightsister powers, Morgan unlocks the map and discovers that Thrawn is in an extragalactic region of space known as Peridia.
While Sabine recovers from the lightsaber wound she received during her fight with Shin, Ahsoka and New Republic General Hera Syndulla travel to Corellia to investigate Morgan’s former shipyards on the planet. It turns out that in an effort to save time and cut costs, the New Republic allowed the Imperials who used to work the shipyard to continue working for the fledgling government. But these Imperial loyalists have secretly been helping Morgan and others smuggle parts for their own evil purposes. We soon learn that Morgan has used these Corellian parts to build a ship, the Eye of Sion, that can withstand travel to the other galaxy.
Unable to apprehend them on Corellia, Ahsoka and Hera put a tracker on the ship being used by Shin and the former Inquisitor Marrok (another one of Morgan’s mercenaries) to smuggle parts off-planet, and learn the villains are headed to the Outer Rim world of Seatos. Meanwhile, after recovering from her injury, Sabine decides that she’s ready to be Ahsoka’s apprentice again and help her master search for Ezra and Thrawn. Before going to Seatos, Ahsoka picks up Sabine from Lothal and they set off together.
With Ahsoka and Sabine reunited, episode 3 will likely see them fight Baylan and Shin on Seatos, although Baylan seems hesitant to kill Ahsoka at the end of episode 2, as she’s one of the few Jedi left. It’s unclear if Hera will meet them there on the Ghost, or if we’ll see more of the New Republic through her perspective. Will the Eye of Sion begin its journey by the end of the episode? And who is going to feed Sabine’s loth-cat while she’s away?!
Hopefully these questions and more will be answered when Ahsoka episode 3 drops on Disney+ on Tuesday evening.