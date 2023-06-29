Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 3 Easter Eggs Just Changed Khan Canon

Pelia’s Timeline and the Stolen Artifacts

At the beginning of the episode, La’an is dealing with the fact that Pelia has several priceless artifacts from Earth’s history that seem to be stolen. Pelia excuses herself by saying: She’s “lived through every calamity and economic disaster in human history” and that’s made her a “packrat. ” This references the revelation in the first episode this season, in which we learned Pelia is a Lanthanite, a very long-lived alien species.

It’s unclear whether Pelia remembers La’an’s time travel at the beginning of this episode or not. Was this a predestination paradox, or did Pelia’s memory change? Because Pelia had all the artifacts at the beginning of the episode, it feels possible she knew she needed to supply La’an with a clue to find her in the past, ASAP, and perhaps, was caught with the artifacts on purpose. (But that’s just a theory!)

Timeline Graphic with TCARS

The graphic projected by the device held by the temporal agent tracks the flow of time. This graphic is nearly identical to a screen from the Voyager episode “Relativity.” In that episode, Seven of Nine was recruited by a future, time-traveling version of Starfleet to stop a temporal incursion in the past. The type of interface on this screen is called “TCARS,” which stands for Temporal Computer Access Retrieval System. It is similar to the famous computer interface LCARS (Library Computer Access and Retrieval System) invented for The Next Generation.

Kirk Says “Ma’am”

Throughout the episode, Kirk says “ma’am” as a kind of old fashion honorific. Kirk did this in The Original Series and the films often. Perhaps the best example of this was in The Voyage Home, when Kirk said “no dipshit ma’am,” when Gillian accused him and Spock of training whales to retrieve torpedoes.

“Maybe in Some Other Lifetime, Captain Spock”

The altered timeline consists of an all-human “United Earth Fleet,” and therefore, Kirk doesn’t know Spock at all. When refusing to help Spock’s ship, this version of Kirk says, “Maybe in some other lifetime, Captain Spock.” This feels like a reference not only to Kirk and Spock’s huge history together in Trek canon but also to “Balance of Terror,” when the Romulan Commander told Kirk that “in a different reality, I could have called you friend.” Interestingly, this is the second Strange New Worlds episode Ethan Peck and Paul Wesley have shared, and in both instances, neither was playing the Prime Universe version of their character. The season 1 finale, “A Quality of Mercy” took place in an alternate 2266, while this episode takes place (at the start, at least) in an alternate 2259.

Born in Space on the USS Iowa

Because this version of Kirk is from a timeline in which Romulans attacked Earth in the early 21st century, he wasn’t born in Iowa, but instead, on the USS Iowa.