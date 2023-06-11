How Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek Built Upon Each Other

The most obvious comparison was that of arguably the most underrated Star Trek series – Deep Space Nine. The Commander of the space station, Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks) in the pilot of the show was outright venomous towards the stalwart Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart). Sisko was a survivor of war, like many of the characters in the show, and when he met the man he knew to be (partially) responsible for the casualties the Federation suffered, he was not afraid to show his disdain. It was a beautiful moment where the showrunners were literally showing how different the two shows and their tones were going to be – almost akin to a literal slap in the face of TNG at the hands of the angrier, Gen X upstart, DS9. Even Voyager years later, while slightly more optimistic than the gritty DS9, used the premise of a singular vessel on a seemingly no-win voyage home. It was also more about survival than exploration, and seemed to embrace the BSG mentality as much as Jayneway embraces coffee.

DS9’s strongest seasons featured an ongoing war, much like BSG. The format of the original Battlestar run even changed the format of Trek for the first time, as it was the first time that Star Trek had adopted a more serialized structure, and had a real thread in its seasonal arc. It was tense, it was about survival, and as a result, it was really easy to become invested in the characters.

One of the threads that came out of the Dominion War storyline in DS9 was that the “Founders,” a race of Changelings that could take on the form of whatever they chose, were slowly infiltrating the ranks of Starfleet and their allies. This again, served as a great tension builder throughout the final seasons of the show, and interestingly could be seen as a throwback to the paranoia of the Cold War era and the fact that there may be “Communists among us”.

That seemed to be something the creators of the reimagined Battlestar Galactica (2004) clung to. Not an uncommon trope, but for two science-fiction shows that revolve around survivors of a devastating war, who are simply trying to rebuild, that seems more of an homage than mere coincidence. The possibility of coincidence shrinks even more if one considers that Ronald D. Moore, a writer and producer who worked on 30 episodes of Deep Space Nine then became the showrunner of the newest Battlestar Galactica in his post Trek career.

Moore as showrunner seemed to latch on to the Cold War drama of DS9, which coincidentally only existed because of influences from the original Battlestar. The new BSG for almost its entire run became about the fear that “they’re among us” as some of the key Cylons appeared human, setting up a few shocking moments within the show as the truth was ultimately revealed as to their true origins.

Battlestar Galactica and Star Trek in the Modern Era

Is there such a thing as too edgy, or too political in these shows? The 2004 BSG series contained the subtext of the 9/11 attacks, still fresh in the mind of Western culture when the show debuted, and so gave that fear of those who have survived this world changing event even more of an emotional punch.